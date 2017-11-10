Latest update November 9th, 2017 10:45 PM

Suriname urged to desist from breach of protocols – a portion of Guyana’s territory appeared on map during ACTO meeting

DPI Guyana, Thursday, November 9, 2017

The Republic of Suriname delegation at the Indigenous Peoples in Border Regions, ACTO meeting were urged by the Guyana Delegation to desist from the breaches of international protocols, after a large portion of Guyana’s territory appeared on their map.

(from left to right) Mervyn Williams, Ministerial Advisor, Michael Gouveia, Hinterland Coordinator, Ministry of Public Health, Brian Allicock, Chairman, Region 9, Alfred King, Permanent Secretary, Minister Valerie Garrido-Lowe and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Sydney Allicock.

The Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organisation (ACTO) regional meeting is being held in Lethem to discuss indigenous health in border regions of Guyana, Suriname, and Brazil.

The issue arose during a power point presentation by the Surinamese delegation, when it was observed that the New River Triangle was included on the map. This area is located between the tributaries of the Corentyne River in southern Guyana and is about 3,000 square miles or 15,600 square kilometers.

Speaking on behalf of the local delegation was Foreign Service Officer, Royston Alkin who stated that “The inclusion of Guyana’s sovereign territory in the map is contrary to the internationally recognised jurisdictions of Guyana and Suriname and, is clearly a breach of international protocol.”

Alkins noted that Guyana and Suriname enjoy very good relations and Guyana remains committed to working with Suriname to strengthen this relationship.

This is not the first time, he explained, that Guyana have had to express these concerns in an ACTO forum, and once again it (Guyana) is pleading with Suriname to desist from the breaches of international protocols. Further, “We also call upon the organisation to have the document expunged from the records,” he told the gathering.

Alkin also asked that the record of the meeting faithfully reflect the concerns as expressed by Guyana.

The Guyana delegation also includes Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock and Minister within the Ministry, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, Ministerial Advisor, Mervyn Williams, representatives from the Ministries of Public Health, Communities and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

 

By: Synieka Thorne

A representative from the Suriname delegation during his presentation.

Royston Alkins, Foreign Service Officer making a point during the meeting.

 

