Latest update January 22nd, 2018 10:10 AM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Surveying works kick-starts Sheriff/Mandela Avenue road project

Jan 22, 2018 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, January 22, 2018

The Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue area is being surveyed in preparation for massive expansion works to be conducted by Sinohydro Corporation Limited.

Overhead shot Sherriff Street which will be upgraded.

Work Services Group (WSG), Coordinator, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Geoffrey Vaughn explained that these measures will set the pace for the infrastructural works which are expected to commence before the end of the first quarter this year.

“Sinohydro is mobilising, as we speak. Surveying works are being done and this is basically to stake out the area in terms of width and centre lines etc. So we’re doing the preliminaries before we go into the actual works,” Vaughn told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The contract for the Sheriff/Mandela Avenue road project was awarded to Sinohydro Corporation Limited in November and signed in December 2017. The project will cost US$31M, which is being provided by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Vaughn indicated that the removal of utilities, before the construction begins,  is critical to ensuring that the project is completed on time.

“So, we’re hoping that we can engage the Guyana Telephone Telegraph (GTT) and Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to have their utilities removed. We know we have contracts already with GPL and we’re trying to finalise the one with GTT. Once that is done we will have them onboard; with GTT we know we will have some chambers that will have to raise, which may be on the corridor itself.”

According to the WSG Coordinator, one critical factor that will be taken into consideration during execution of the project is proper traffic management. He disclosed that in order to ensure there is less disruption of traffic during construction, the contractor is expected to have prepared an appropriate traffic management document which will be shared with the Ministry.

“We will have to look for all the alternatives that will come out in terms of people having to use the corridor to execute business,” Vaughn stated.

The existing carriageway will be upgraded and resurfaced from the northern end of Sheriff Street through to Homestretch Avenue. From that point to the Mandela Avenue-Hunter Street junction there will be four lanes of traffic.

The completed roadway will also be outfitted with the requisite road safety amenities including sidewalks, bicycle lanes and “hopefully” adequate parking spaces. Bridges will also be upgraded. In the vicinity of East Ruimveldt and North Ruimveldt Secondary Schools, there will be a pedestrian overpass.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

 

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Surveying works kick-starts Sheriff/Mandela Avenue road project

Surveying works kick-starts Sheriff/Mandela Avenue road project

Jan 22, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, January 22, 2018 The Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue area is being surveyed in preparation for massive expansion works to be conducted by Sinohydro Corporation Limited. Work Services Group (WSG), Coordinator, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Geoffrey Vaughn explained that these...
Read More
Joint-effort between Guyana/Brazil for 100% Yellow fever coverage

Joint-effort between Guyana/Brazil for 100%...

Jan 21, 2018

Sisters Village gets ICT hub

Sisters Village gets ICT hub

Jan 21, 2018

A community inspired to change -Minister Broomes returns to Ann’s Grove

A community inspired to change -Minister Broomes...

Jan 20, 2018

House approves appointment of Accountant and Attorney-at-Law to FIU

House approves appointment of Accountant and...

Jan 20, 2018

National Assembly approves appointment of 10 members of ERC

National Assembly approves appointment of 10...

Jan 20, 2018

Several reports adopted in National Assembly- improved social services guaranteed

Several reports adopted in National Assembly-...

Jan 19, 2018

Guyana up to date with CARICOM financial obligations – Min. Greenidge

Guyana up to date with CARICOM financial...

Jan 19, 2018

National Cadet Corps relaunched –  some 487 students targeted

National Cadet Corps relaunched –  some 487...

Jan 19, 2018

GNTC’s construction progressing well

GNTC’s construction progressing well

Jan 19, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 416 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,390,315 hits