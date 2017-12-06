Latest update December 6th, 2017 6:07 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

‘Syndicate initiative up and running well’ – Min Broomes

Dec 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News, Parliament

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, December 6, 2017

More than 2,000 persons are expected to benefit from employment following the introduction of the mining syndicates initiative earlier this year.

Simona Broomes, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes today updated the National Assembly on the progress of the strategy. “This syndicate initiative is up and running well….it is because of a vision, that come 2018 all miners in the sector can look forward to the good life,” Minister Broomes said.

The mining syndicate initiative has registered 339 small miners from 13 organisations across Guyana. Minister Broomes said that over 10,000 households including secondary service providers are expected to benefit.

The provision of syndicates was an initiative introduced by the government to address the challenge of available lands, particularly for small miners. The collectives are being supported to be the standard of mining practices in the industry.

Minister Broomes note that labour abuses, trafficking and persons, and unsafe mining practices are strictly prohibited. The syndicates will also benefit from training from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.

 

 

 

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

“Our region needs to be a zone of peace”- PM tells CANSEC conference

“Our region needs to be a zone of peace”- PM tells CANSEC...

Dec 06, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 06, 2017 Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has signalled the need for Guyana and the rest of the region to be a zone of peace, free from the scourge of money laundering, piracy and other illicit activities. Addressing the opening of the 16th annual Caribbean Nations...
Read More
‘Syndicate initiative up and running well’ – Min Broomes

‘Syndicate initiative up and running well’...

Dec 06, 2017

Enhancing efficiency of GGMC- Min Broomes sweeps up untruths during budget debates

Enhancing efficiency of GGMC- Min Broomes sweeps...

Dec 06, 2017

NDMA records huge achievements in 2017.

NDMA records huge achievements in 2017.

Dec 06, 2017

Budget 2018 encompasses all- MP Charrandass Persaud.

Budget 2018 encompasses all- MP Charrandass...

Dec 06, 2017

Budget 2018 informed by many visions- Min Bulkan

Budget 2018 informed by many visions- Min Bulkan

Dec 05, 2017

‘Never lose focus or your passion or purpose in life’- CEO Hutson

‘Never lose focus or your passion or purpose in...

Dec 05, 2017

Regions to benefit from increase allocation in 2018- Minister Bulkan.

Regions to benefit from increase allocation in...

Dec 05, 2017

GPL equipped for the holiday season.

GPL equipped for the holiday season.

Dec 05, 2017

“Quality education, infrastructural developments for Region Two”- MP Rajkumar

“Quality education, infrastructural...

Dec 05, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,238,181 hits