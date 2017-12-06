‘Syndicate initiative up and running well’ – Min Broomes

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, December 6, 2017

More than 2,000 persons are expected to benefit from employment following the introduction of the mining syndicates initiative earlier this year.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes today updated the National Assembly on the progress of the strategy. “This syndicate initiative is up and running well….it is because of a vision, that come 2018 all miners in the sector can look forward to the good life,” Minister Broomes said.

The mining syndicate initiative has registered 339 small miners from 13 organisations across Guyana. Minister Broomes said that over 10,000 households including secondary service providers are expected to benefit.

The provision of syndicates was an initiative introduced by the government to address the challenge of available lands, particularly for small miners. The collectives are being supported to be the standard of mining practices in the industry.

Minister Broomes note that labour abuses, trafficking and persons, and unsafe mining practices are strictly prohibited. The syndicates will also benefit from training from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission.

By: Tiffny Rhodius

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/