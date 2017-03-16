Syndicates to be evaluated yearly

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, March 16, 2017

The Ministry of Natural Resources will be assessing the impact of the mining syndicates at the end of the year

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes told the Government Information Agency (GINA) in a recent interview that the assessment will evaluate the impact in several areas.

“At the end of the year, we will be doing an evaluation of how many properties were given to the syndicates, are they well utilised, how many persons are working on it and the benefit, how is it really spinning off,” Minister Broomes explained.

Minister Broomes, who has lead responsibility for the syndicate project, told GINA that every syndicate has to register all its members and their equipment.

The year-end evaluation will also assess, “what is the production coming out of the area and how many persons we have created employment for,” Minister Broomes noted.

Mining syndicates were developed after the Ministers of Natural Resources met with miners in January 2016. The decision was made to cluster small miners across the mining districts for them to benefit from concessions and support each other, something they were unable to achieve mining on their own (singly).

To date, there have been 11 syndicates formed.

By: Tiffny Rhodius