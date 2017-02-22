Synthetic tracks for regions closer to realisation

GUYANA, GINA, Wednesday, February 2017

Several synthetic tracks are slated to be constructed this year in five Regions; Two, Four, Six, Seven and Ten. A total of $210M was allocated in the 2017 National Budget for that purpose.

Residents of Regions Six and Ten will soon witness the realisation of the establishment of their synthetic tracks as the Regional heads have already begun making proposals.

Director of Sports, Christopher Jones in an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), said that members of the MacKenzie sports club committee in Region Ten have already made a proposal to have the synthetic track built at the sports club ground.

The Sports Director stated that, “they would have invited me to look at the proposals and of course hear from them why (they) believe that the track should be laid at their space.” However, Jones pointed out that there is also another proposal from the same region for the laying of a synthetic track in Bay Rock. The proposal Jones noted is being made by Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira.

Jones said that after all the proposals are made, a feasibility study will be conducted to pinpoint the best location and “subsequently a decision has to be made by the people of Linden, not the Ministry.”

Additionally, the Sports Director said that the Mayor and Councillors of New Amsterdam are also taking steps to fast track the establishment of the synthetic track in Region Six. According to Jones, the Mayor and Councillors made a proposal to have the track laid at the Burnham Park.

“We would have done a site visit with their technical people and subsequent to that, they would have already submitted a proposal which shows the synthetic track being laid at the Burnham Park. So that proposal has been submitted to the PS (Permanent Secretary) (Alfred) King for review by King and Minister Henry,” Jones explained.

The proposed synthetic tracks will be the standard 400 metres track similar to the Leonora Synthetic track. Additionally, provisions will be made for a football field at the centre of the tracks.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite