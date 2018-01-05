Synthetic tracks will be constructed by the end of 2018 – Min. Norton

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 5, 2018

Athletes in Regions Six and Ten are being assured that the long-awaited synthetic tracks will be constructed by the end of this year. This assurance was given by Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister Norton who has responsibility for Culture, Youth, and Sport, said that approval was given by the consultant for the construction of both synthetic tracks.

“I am happy to report that already the two sites, that is the one in Linden, particularly Wismar and the other in New Amsterdam at Burnham’s Park, they were visited by the consultant and the engineer and they reported to me, it was favourable… The consultant told me that, it is a very suitable area and he is looking forward to starting work as early as possible.”

The construction of the tracks, the Minister said, will be a major boost for both track and field and sports in general. He expressed his satisfaction with the performances of the athletes on the track last year, adding that he is looking forward to improved performances during this year. He also expressed his confidence that with the availability of these synthetic tracks to athletes, Guyana will certainly be on par with its Caribbean counterparts.

“That elusive Olympic medal or another will certainly be within our reach in a very short time because already we are seeing our athletes locally trained, locally based are hitting the international competitions and medaling not only in South America but internationally.”

The construction of these tracks has been catered for in the 2018 National Budget as government moves to significantly improve the standard of sports. In 2017, Guyana earned a total of 35 medals in track and field which includes, 8 goal medals, 12 silver medals, and 15 bronzes medal, at various regional and international events.

Among the athletes who the broke records for 2017 is Daniel Williams who set a new record in the boys under-18 100m at the School National Championship running a stunning 10.65 seconds. He also clocked an amazing 21.78 seconds and 49.84 seconds in the boys under-18 200m and 400m respectively.

At the National School Championships, Chantoba Bright in the Girls’ Under-18 long jump leapt her way to 5.89m record. Toyan Raymond in the girls under-20 long jump, also set a new record soaring to 5.73m while Murphy Nash brought the boys under 16 – 1500m record down to 4:26.5s.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

