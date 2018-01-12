Latest update January 12th, 2018 8:24 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

‘Systemic campaign’ on Local Government Elections to begin February 

Jan 12, 2018 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 12, 2018

The Ministry of Communities will undertake an awareness campaign for both councillors and voters ahead of the Local Government Elections (LGE) scheduled for later this year.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan said the campaign commences in February and will engage various levels of existing and prospective candidates of Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) across the country.

“Essentially, it’s a systemic campaign, one that will have training material and personnel, and that will allow for an engagement at various levels with NDCs probably via our RDCs where this level of voter education and greater details with regards to what are the expectations and the responsibility, various responsibilities of councillors.”

The Minister noted that the administration is determined to restore the system of local government to ensure the proper delivery of services to residences. “Those councillors will, in keeping with the strategic policy of this administration, be empowered to manage that community without undue interference from -Central Government and this is the message we will be taking to people in communities all across our country”, he explained.

It is critical for councillors and voters to understand the importance of the election the minister noted. “If you do not vote then you’re surrendering the management of your community only to persons who participate.”

The awareness campaign is also intended to improve voter turnout.  Minister Bulkan said the government has a target of “a minimum 50 percent turnout” at this year’s election.

“We have a very important responsibility and we have a programme where we will go into communities across our country to educate our citizens of their need to participate and for them to have a fuller understanding that these councils that will come into being will have lawful responsibility to undertake all activities on their behalf.”

The government has allocated $2.9B for the hosting of the LGE slated between the beginning of November and early December, this year.

By: Tiffny Rhodius

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Inter-agency approach to resolve issues affecting Agriculture in Coomacka

Inter-agency approach to resolve issues affecting Agriculture in...

Jan 12, 2018

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 12, 2018 Residents of Coomacka and surrounding areas were today assured of an inter-agency approach to resolving several difficulties facing agricultural ventures within the Region 10 communities. At an outreach at the Coomacka Community Centre, Minister of Agriculture,...
Read More
Monthly reviews of procurement plans for 2018 – Communities Ministry

Monthly reviews of procurement plans for 2018 –...

Jan 12, 2018

Business Ministry and Private Sector to continue collaboration – Min. Gaskin believes a healthy relationship can be achieved

Business Ministry and Private Sector to continue...

Jan 12, 2018

Sport boosted in Aranaputa with gear, lights from NSC

Sport boosted in Aranaputa with gear, lights from...

Jan 12, 2018

Consultations on proposed garbage collection fee to be held – M&CC

Consultations on proposed garbage collection fee...

Jan 12, 2018

‘Systemic campaign’ on Local Government Elections to begin February 

‘Systemic campaign’ on Local Government...

Jan 12, 2018

Studies being conducted to improve value of Marriott Hotel

Studies being conducted to improve value of...

Jan 12, 2018

Cabinet approves new State Boards for 2018

Cabinet approves new State Boards for 2018

Jan 12, 2018

31 Village Councils to be audited by February – preparations underway for Village elections 

31 Village Councils to be audited by February...

Jan 12, 2018

Guyana Youth Programme in the making – State Minister

Guyana Youth Programme in the making –...

Jan 12, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 415 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,356,067 hits