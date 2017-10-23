T20 relief game’s proceeds donated to hurricane relief

DPI, Guyana, Monday, October 23, 2017

The Commonwealth Games Association in collaboration with the Guyana Cricket Board, on Sunday hosted a charity cricket match between the Caribbean and the Guyana All-stars at the Guyana National Stadium. Proceeds from the match will go towards hurricane relief in the recently affected islands.

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo explained that the initiative aims to aid Caribbean countries affected by the hurricanes and other disasters. He also disclosed that the charity game will be an ongoing feature in the future.

“I was assured by the President of the Commonwealth Games Association that they were happy that I made the suggestion, and they are going to include this as part of their platform worldwide to ensure that charity games are held”, Nagamootoo explained.

The Prime Minister added, that the efforts should also benefit other countries within the Caribbean and Commonwealth regions that are or might be affected by natural disasters. He acknowledged that though it may be a while before the affected countries fully recoup, the charity cause will go a long way to furthering their recovery.

“It will take a long time to bring back our islands that have been damaged and ravaged, to some state of normalcy. But these efforts are humanitarian efforts. They go a far way to tell the world that when our brother and sisters are affected by calamities, that we care and we are touched by their hurt and their loss, and the damage they endured. And we are here to help.”

Meanwhile, the Ralph Joseph Charitable Thrust donated GYD$100,000 to the cause.

Head of the Thrust, Ralph Joseph explained that his family has been involved in charity work for over ten years and have returned to Guyana annually to make charitable donations in the Essequibo, Berbice and Demerara regions.

“It’s not something new for us…to me it’s like putting something together to remember that God has blessed us …and we continue to do that from time to time,” Joseph posited.

The match saw a fair attendance from the public and other government officials. The game’s proceeds will be forwarded to the Civil Defence Commission for distribution in the islands.

The Guyana All-Stars won by five wickets.

By: Crystal Stoll