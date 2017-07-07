Latest update July 7th, 2017 4:00 PM

TASK FORCE MEETS TO EXAMINE THE UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF THE CARIBBEAN’S (UCC) REVISED BUSINESS PLAN FOR THE JOSEPH HAYNES LAW SCHOOL OF THE AMERICAS.

On Thursday July 6, 2017, the Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mr. Basil Williams S.C. M.P., along with the Task Force looking into the establishment of the Joseph Haynes Law School of the Americas met to examine the provisions in the Revised Business Plan of the University College of the Caribbean (UCC), one of the Jamaican Partners in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) intended to established the Law School.

The Business Plan was submitted pursuant to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered into between the University College of the Caribbean (UCC), Law College of the Americas (LCA) and the Government of Guyana (GOG) which contained a provision for a feasibility study to be done to determine the viability of establishing the Law School. The discussions are ongoing and the Task Force will submit a response to the proposals in the Business Plan.

It is expected also that the Task Force will submit counter proposals to the Joint Venture Partners.

The members of the Task Force present were Professor Harold Lutchman, Professor Rudolph James, Justice James Patterson, Justice Claudette Singh S.C., Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana Dr. Barbara Reynolds,  Economist Dr. Morris Odle, Chartered Accountant Mr. Christopher Ram, Law Revision Consultant Justice Abdullahi Zuru and Solicitor-General Ms. Kim Kyte.

