“Teachers are the backbone of our society” – Chief Education Officer

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, October 5, 2017

Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson expressed gratitude towards the country’s teachers for their dedication in molding the minds of the future leaders as Guyana observed World Teacher’s Day.

“Teachers are the backbone of our society because they contribute in shaping the future of our nation. A teacher’s job is full of responsibility and challenges because not every student is the same and thus the teacher has to be dynamic and adapt different teaching patterns,” the education executive explained.

He noted that teaching is a social practice and teachers must shoulder the responsibility of their career and understand the sensitivity of the situation where students from different background and make-up are involved.

The Ministry of Education has initiated and implemented several programmes to improve the quality of education. With the cooperation of teachers in implementing these programmes there has been significant improvement in the results of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

CEO Hutson also implored teachers to continue to be diligent and strive to be long-lasting influences in the lives of students.

This year’s theme – Teaching in Freedom, Empowering teacher – echoes the fourth United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) which speaks to quality education; one of the primary agenda item that government has highlighted in ensuring that all children across of Guyana have access to education.

 

By: Neola Damon

