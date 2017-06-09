Latest update June 9th, 2017 7:01 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Team deployed to resolve withholding of West Berbice teachers’ salaries

Jun 09, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI/GINA, Friday, June 09, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon has confirmed that a team of officials has been deployed to West Coast, Berbice, to resolve the issue of teachers’ salary being withheld by the Region Six Regional Administration.

On June 08, teachers from throughout West Berbice and members of the National Executive of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), protested the decision by the Region Five Regional Executive Officer, Ovid Morrison to withhold the salary of teachers, who want to travel overseas during the school breaks.

“I was in contact with the Minister of Education (Rupert Roopnaraine) and the Minister within the Ministry (Nicolette Henry) and Minister of Communities (Ronald Bulkan) and a team is going to be travelling up this morning to bring a resolution to the matter.” Minister Harmon said during his weekly post-Cabinet press briefing, today.

While giving an explanation for the REO’s action, Minister Harmon disclosed that the REO, when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), was questioned about the overpayment expenditure of about $80M paid to teachers.

Minister Harmon pointed out that, “The REO then examined the matter and recognised that there was a regulation that allows for teachers, who had applied to travel overseas on leave, that either they lodge one-month salary or that one (month)salary that was due to them be withheld until they return. that was the basis of it.” The REO was acting in accordance with the regulation, Minister Harmon said.

The Minister of State assured that the matter will be resolved by the end of Friday.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

Recent Articles

GNBS to Establish Building Authority in Construction & Building Sector

GNBS to Establish Building Authority in Construction & Building...

Jun 09, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 09, 2017 The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) hopes to establish a building authority to reinforce the importance of standards and accreditation in the construction and building sector. This was revealed today, during the World Accreditation Day (WAD) forum...
Read More
“We have benefited tremendously from China” – PM Nagamootoo

“We have benefited tremendously from China”...

Jun 09, 2017

BoI Report into Public Service Commission handed over to Minister Harmon

BoI Report into Public Service Commission handed...

Jun 09, 2017

Mahdia gradually returning to normalcy -CDC ready to respond, lend assistance if necessary

Mahdia gradually returning to normalcy -CDC...

Jun 09, 2017

No plans to delay any elections, says Minister Harmon

No plans to delay any elections, says Minister...

Jun 09, 2017

EPA hosts first Green Business Forum

EPA hosts first Green Business Forum

Jun 09, 2017

Judiciary remains independent -Minister Harmon

Judiciary remains independent -Minister Harmon

Jun 09, 2017

Team deployed to resolve withholding of West Berbice teachers’ salaries

Team deployed to resolve withholding of West...

Jun 09, 2017

“Legal consideration” prevents full disclosure of Exxon contract- Minister Harmon

“Legal consideration” prevents full...

Jun 09, 2017

More than $1B in contracts awarded for drugs and medical supplies for GPHC

More than $1B in contracts awarded for drugs and...

Jun 09, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 341 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 723,877 hits