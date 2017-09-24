Tech-Ed Talks 2017 underscore importance of Science and Technology to national development

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, September 23, 2017

“The Ministry of Public Telecommunications has focused on creating a liberalised telecommunications environment in which more individuals can enter a lucrative market as entrepreneurs.”

Minister of Telecommunication Catherine Hughes made this declaration during her address at TechEd Talk 2017, at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus on Saturday.

The ‘Talk on emerging technology’ forum was facilitated by the Ministry of Public Telecommunications

According to Minister Hughes, the administration firmly believes that science and technology is an integral part of national development, because of the sector’s unique ability to transform the quality of education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and other segments of the modern world.

“Our nation will benefit from the knowledge of how robots can be used to conduct complicated medical surgeries, drill for oil, or upgrade our sea defence infrastructure. And we must not only use the technology but build it ourselves. You in this room, right here, right now are the innovators who will do just that”, Hughes said.

“We are learning more and more every day about the many benefits that occur when Governments in developed nations actively participate in the development of Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) which can be used, studied and modified by anyone, by implementing e-governance policies that advocate for open standards and public availability for use.”

The Minister underscored that her Ministry encourages the development of new technology through initiatives like the annual Hackathon and Codesprint competitions. “Education and dissemination of the knowledge of advancements from other places are also extremely important to this process.”

Minister Hughes also revealed that a government Fibre Optic network has been established to provide internet connectivity to ninety-seven (97) High Schools, thirty-seven (37) Tech-Voc schools, to government ministries and agencies, and ICT hubs in diverse communities across Guyana.

The Minister firmly re-established the Ministry and the government’s commitment to create an enabling environment that will nurture entrepreneurship.

“We will continue to work hard to ensure that ICT provides modern, cutting-edge support to all productive and social sectors, as well as the enabling an environment for a strong, sustainable private sector that recognises that they will grow when they incorporate your skills and your technological innovations more into the way they develop their businesses…The Ministry of Public Telecommunications is dedicated to working with you, developing new ideas that utilize ICT in order to take this nation to the heights it has the potential to reach. Only through ICT’s will we begin to truly transform our dear land of Guyana”, Minister Hughes said.

The Tech-Ed Talk 2017 is designed to foster discussions on the emerging technology in the various sectors. Some of the areas covered during the Talk include Machine Learning, Robotics in Education, Tech in Agriculture, Track and Field, Surgery, and Nano Technology.

Additionally, Winners of CODESPRINT 2017 – Team Innoys showcased their app which pushed them ahead of competing developers.

By: Gabreila Patram