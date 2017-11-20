Latest update November 20th, 2017 8:11 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Ten Lindeners to benefit from CUMT University Scholarships

Nov 20, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, November 20, 2017

Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland has revealed that on a recent trip to China, his team secured ten scholarships from the China University of Mining and Technology (CUMT) to benefit youths in the mining town.

The trip saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the City of Xuzhou and Linden to put into effect municipal cooperation between the two towns.

Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland.

According to Mayor Holland, CUMT is one of the leading mining universities in China, as such, he is happy to have secured the annual scholarships for the youths.

He explained in the final year at the university in China, the ten students will return to Linden to conduct practical exercises.

“We will have the final year students doing their practicals in Linden where they will be doing things with the mining companies, along with University of Guyana students…plus digital mapping of the town and coming up with a full town development plan will be looked at,” Mayor Holland explained.

The Mayor also revealed that the council has twinned with the City of Xuzhou to host a six months exchange program for athletic coaches, between Linden and China. Tourism and agriculture developments were also areas discussed among representative of the two municipalities.

“They (Xuzhou) are ready to take on our young people and to train them in China. All we have to do is take care of the airfare and everything else will be taken care of by them…they will be studying and working along with scientists in China to help our agriculture sector,” the mayor stated.

The twinning of the municipalities will target development in the areas of agriculture, education, sports, youth, culture, tourism and infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, with efforts to further develop youth empowerment in the town, Mayor Holland explained his team is in the process of procuring a building, with the help of the U.S Embassy Humanitarian Assistance Program (HAP), for youth groups in the town, to host meetings and also function as an office space.

The resourcefulness of the building, he believes, will aid in bringing together of youths with one vision to improve developments within Region Ten.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

MOE takes Town Hall meeting to Berbice

MOE takes Town Hall meeting to Berbice

Nov 20, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, November 20, 2017 The Ministry of Education today continued its parent-teacher Town Hall meeting, at the Berbice High School in New Amsterdam, Region Six. The meetings are being held as part of the process to reform Guyana’s education system, towards the goal of improving...
Read More
Radio Bartica 95.1 FM is live, public information vital to nation’s development – President Granger

Radio Bartica 95.1 FM is live, public information...

Nov 20, 2017

GO-Invests hosts Joint Venture and Strategic Partnership Seminar

GO-Invests hosts Joint Venture and Strategic...

Nov 20, 2017

“Rebuild to more resilient standards” CARICOM SG urges UN pledging conference for hurricane hit countries

“Rebuild to more resilient standards” ...

Nov 20, 2017

Assets Recovery and Financial Investigations Workshop opens – as SARA continues work to recover more than US$400M in stolen assets

Assets Recovery and Financial Investigations...

Nov 20, 2017

Ten Lindeners to benefit from CUMT University Scholarships

Ten Lindeners to benefit from CUMT University...

Nov 20, 2017

First Children’s forum hosted – calls for national leaders to address social issues

First Children’s forum hosted – calls for...

Nov 20, 2017

Restaurant Week offers opportunity to enjoy cuisine from around the world – Minister Gaskin

Restaurant Week offers opportunity to enjoy...

Nov 20, 2017

MPI gets $377M supplementary provision to repair ferry vessels

MPI gets $377M supplementary provision to repair...

Nov 20, 2017

Auto supply dealers urged to adhere to laws and best practices

Auto supply dealers urged to adhere to laws and...

Nov 20, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 400 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,184,625 hits