Ten receive global humanitarian award named after Minister Allicock

Jan 07, 2018 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Sunday, January 07, 2018

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings-Williams and Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes were among ten (10) Guyanese awarded by the organisation IChange Nations, for their instrumental roles influencing change in their communities and the country.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings-Williams, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes and Ambassador Clyde Rivers, Founder and President of IChange Nations during the IChange Nations-Sydney Allicock Global Humanitarian Award ceremony at the Umana Yana.

Tony Games, Patsy Fredricks, George Simon, Robert Frederick Allicock, Lorraine Pierre, Laura George and Ovid Williams also received awards, along with three other awardees based in the United States – Dr. Charles Kinuthia, Margaret Ellis and Erik Kudlis.

The award is entitled the “IChange Nations-Sydney Allicock Global Humanitarian Award” in honour of Minister Allicock’s commitment to empowering the Indigenous people of Guyana, and his role in ensuring that standards of education and community tourism in hinterland communities are strengthened.

During brief remarks at the award ceremony hosted at the Umana Yana, Minister Allicock noted the significance of such an event which honours those who would have worked hard to effect change within their communities and the country.

“…We have a lot of persons right here in Guyana who have been making some significant contributions and are not recognised, we need to move away from that mindset. People need to be recognised for their hard work.”

He pointed out that it is particularly significant for Indigenous peoples, as their contributions are now being acknowledged.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock during brief remarks at the IChange Nations-Sydney Allicock Global Humanitarian Award ceremony at the Umana Yana.

The selection process of the awardees was not a simple one, according to the minister, since there are many persons who are deserving of the award. He urged those awarded to keep their shoulders to the wheel and continue to engender the development of the Nation.

Ambassador Clyde Rivers, Founder and President of IChange Nations noted that the organisation is honoured to have the award in Minister Sydney Allicock’s name.  He remarked that the organisation was especially impressed with the role the minister has been playing in the development of the Indigenous community.

Ambassador Rivers also presented a special award to one of Guyana’s Youth Ambassadors, Dr. Astell Collins for his outstanding role in the area of leadership.

The iChange Nations is a reputable internationally recognised organisation which identifies individuals for outstanding humanitarian work in their respective countries and areas of service.

By: Synieka Thorne

Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings-Williams receiving her award from Ambassador Clyde Rivers, Founder and President of IChange Nations.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes receiving her award from Ambassador Clyde Rivers, Founder and President of IChange Nations.

 

Ovid Williams receiving her award from Ambassador Clyde Rivers, Founder and President of IChange Nations.

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

