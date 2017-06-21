Texila American University seeks to collaborate with MoPH on Hinterland medical outreach missions – Min. Cummings hears

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 21, 2017

The Texila American University (TAU), Guyana Campus is seeking to expand services in Guyana. The University is seeking to collaborate with the Ministry of Public Health to be a part of medical outreach missions in the hinterland.

This proposal was made to Minister within the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)Dr. Karen Cummings by the TAU Dean of the Providence, Guyana campus, Dr. Jeffrey Antonio.

Dr. Antonio told Minister Cummings that having these medical missions with the ministry will be a good step towards improving healthcare in Guyana. Moreover, students will better able understand the logistics of the local health system especially within the hinterland.

“We want to take our involvement in Guyana a step further by initiating medical missions into the interior so we can serve those who really need and those areas in need. In that respect we would, we really need the help of your department in identifying these said areas and especially with logistic concerns.”

Dr. Antonio also explained that local students will have a greater appreciation for giving back service to their homeland. The recently established Providence Campus on the East Bank of Demerara is touted as one of the largest tertiary health institutions in Guyana. It offers studies in various health related capacities to students from across the world.

Minister Cummings extended MoPH’s hand of partnership and assistance in ensuring students in and out of Guyana

access the best health education in this country. The Minister also assured that her ministry is ready and willing to move forward in this direction, saying that it is expected to give foreign students an opportunity to become familiar with the local health sector and seek ways to contribute to its improvement.

In terms of facilitating the TAU internship programme, Minister Cummings explained that soon enough the minister will extend the University’s internship programme to the West Demerara and New Amsterdam Regional Hospitals.

“I am confident that the institution would make a positive impact in the public health sector. The Ministry of Public Health is looking forward to working together to strengthen and broaden our relationships and so I do wish good success as we continue to plan and to grow,” Minister Cummings told the representatives of the University.

Just last Month, a Texila American University medical student spearheaded the delivery of a baby mid-air aboard a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) aircraft, which was transporting the mother to the city for emergency care.

Additionally, TAU Vice Chancellor, Dr. Arulsamy Anand highlighted that the influx of students from Caribbean countries have increased over the past 18 months. Additionally, he averaged that approximately 25 per cent of students attending the TAU are from India while another 20 percent are from various parts of Africa. The remaining 25 percent are from Guyana while the others are from the Caribbean and Central America.

The Texila American University (TAU) is an international medical school which provides world-class learning and student experience. Minister Cummings toured the newly constructed facility and observed that the environment is exceptional, ensuring that quality health education is offered to all who may attend.

The TAU educates potential physicians and healthcare professionals and also prepares them for careers internationally. The university also provides the opportunity for students to pursue world-class medical programmes with hands-on clinical training and advanced infrastructure.

The Texila American University group manages diverse educational ventures with a single-point objective, which is to fulfill the aspirations of the global student community and working professionals by adopting a global benchmark of excellence.

By: Delicia Haynes