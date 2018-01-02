T&HD to provide two additional water taxis for Berbice

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 2, 2018

The Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) has indicated in its 2017 year-end report that two water taxis will be provided for persons commuting the Rosignol to New Amsterdam route in the Berbice river.

The report which was presented by the General Manager of the T&HD, Marcelene Merchant indicated that the two water taxis are to be constructed at a cost of $23M. The vessels will be outfitted with outboard engines.

The two water taxis will replace the two that are currently rented to transport passengers across the Berbice river form Rosignol to New Amsterdam and Back.

By: Delicia Haynes

