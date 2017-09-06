Sep 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News, Press Releases
Press Release
Ministry of Communities, Department of Housing
Georgetown Guyana, September 6, 2017
The Central Housing and Planning Authority has commenced court proceedings in an effort to repossess the plot of land, which was recently advertised for sale by Sunset Lakes.
In a paid advertisement in at least two daily newspapers dated Wednesday August 30, 2017, it was stated “The Receiver-Manager of Sunset Lakes Inc., invites tenders for local and foreign parties interested in purchasing 100 acres of land en bloc or less, located in the PROVIDENCE…”
On July 20th, 2017 CH&PA through an external attorney Robert Ramcharran attached to the law firm Luckhoo and Luckhoo initiated legal action in the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature against Sunset Lakes Inc. as it relates to property situate at Parcel 130 Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara seeking the following reliefs, namely: –
