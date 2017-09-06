The Central Housing and Planning Authority has commenced court proceedings in an effort to repossess the plot of land, which was recently advertised for sale by Sunset Lakes

Press Release

Ministry of Communities, Department of Housing



Georgetown Guyana, September 6, 2017

The Central Housing and Planning Authority has commenced court proceedings in an effort to repossess the plot of land, which was recently advertised for sale by Sunset Lakes.

In a paid advertisement in at least two daily newspapers dated Wednesday August 30, 2017, it was stated “The Receiver-Manager of Sunset Lakes Inc., invites tenders for local and foreign parties interested in purchasing 100 acres of land en bloc or less, located in the PROVIDENCE…”

On July 20th, 2017 CH&PA through an external attorney Robert Ramcharran attached to the law firm Luckhoo and Luckhoo initiated legal action in the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature against Sunset Lakes Inc. as it relates to property situate at Parcel 130 Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara seeking the following reliefs, namely: –

A declaration that the Claimant is entitled to rescind the Agreement of Sale and Purchase made and entered into at Georgetown, Guyana between the Claimant and the Defendant herein on the 7th February, 2014 with respect to the property situate at Plantation Providence and described as: Zone: E.B.D Block: VII Parcel: 130 Area: 100.00 Acres An Order rescinding the said Agreement of Sale and Purchase made and entered into at Georgetown Guyana between the Claimant and the Defendant herein on the 7thFebruary 2014 with respect to the property situate at Plantation Providence and described as Zone: E.B.D, Block: VIII, Parcel :130, Area: 100.00 acres. An Order that the Claimant do refund to the Defendant the sum of $458, 180.00 being the value paid by the Defendant for the aforementioned described land less the sum equivalent to 10% of the sum paid as a penalty for breach of the terms and conditions of the said Agreement of Sale and Purchase and which is $45,818,000.00. An Order directing the Registrar of Lands to recall and cancel Certificate of Title No. 2014/3415 with respect to Parcel 130, Block VII, Zone: E.B.D, Plantation Providence and registered to Sunset Lakes Inc. An Order directing the Registrar of Lands to re-register the said land known and described as Parcel 130, Block VII, Zone: E.B.D, Plantation Providence in the name of the Claimant herein. An Order directing the Defendant to give up the vacant possession and occupation of the said land known and described as Parcel 130, Block VII, Zone: E.B.D, Plantation Providence and registered to Sunset Lakes Inc. to the Claimant herein. Such further or other Order as this Court would deem fit. Costs.