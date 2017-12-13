Latest update December 12th, 2017 9:12 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

The Guyana Police Force has recorded a 10% decrease in serious crimes at the end of November

Dec 12, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Security, News, Press Releases

December 12, 2017 – The Guyana Police Force has recorded a 10% decrease in serious crimes at the end of November, 2017 relative to the same period last year.

There was a 27% decrease in Murder; an 11% increase in Robberies where no instruments were used; a 16% decrease in Robbery Under Arms where firearms were used; a 5% decrease in Robbery Under Arms where instruments other than firearms were used a 43% increase in Robbery with Violence; a 47% increase in Robbery with Aggravation; an 11% increase in Larceny from the Person; a 6% decrease in rape; a 3% decrease in Burglary and a 16% decrease in Break and Enter and Larceny.

A breakdown in the categories of Murders thus for the year, is as follows: –

Disorderly 48

  • Domestic 16
  • Robbery 14
  • Execution 7
  • Unknown 12
  • Others 2
  • Total 99

Firearms Seized

One hundred and fifteen (115) illegal firearms have been seized thus far 2017, compared to ninety- seven (97) for the corresponding period last year.

A breakdown as follows

  • Pistol 66
  • Revolver 19
  • Shotgun 18
  • Rifle 12
  • Total 115

 

  • Seizure as per Division
  • ‘A’ 51
  • ‘B’ 10
  • ‘C’ 13
  • ‘D’ 8
  • ‘E’ 5
  • ‘F’ 28
  • ‘G’ Nil
  • Total 115

Traffic Management

There was a 20% decrease in Fatal Accidents at the end of November, 2017. Serious and Minor and Damage Accidents have been reduced by 10.1%, 8.3% and 19% respectively in that order.

Speeding, speeding whilst driving under the influence of alcohol and inattentiveness were the three main causes of the fatal accidents, followed by failing to confirm to sign and pedestrian crossing in the path of approaching vehicles.

Persons charged with traffic violations (between January 01 to November 30, 2017)

Sixty-nine thousand nine hundred and seventy six (69,976) cases were made of which 23,616 were for speeding; 3,297 or breach of condition road service licence/music, 1,751 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 1,051 for using cell phone while driving; 1,062 for breach of traffic light signal; 1,543 for tinted motor vehicles, 701 for unlicensed drivers, 1,880 for failing to wear seat belt; 1,050 for dangerous driving; 1,105 for careless driving, 739 for failing to wear safety helmet; 1,979 for overloaded mini bus; 1,519 for obstruction; 1834 for failing to confirm to sign; 1660 for crossing double yellow line and 25, 189 for other offences.

The continued excellent collaboration that exists among law enforcement and members of civil society is gradually increasing thereby resulting in greater networking in terms of information flow which along with other initiatives employed by the Force, can be credited for the reduction in serious crimes and accidents.

 

Jairam Ramlakhan

Superintendent of Police

Public Relations and Press Officer

Guyana

Recent Articles

The Guyana Police Force has recorded a 10% decrease in serious crimes at the end of November

The Guyana Police Force has recorded a 10% decrease in serious crimes...

Dec 12, 2017

December 12, 2017 – The Guyana Police Force has recorded a 10% decrease in serious crimes at the end of November, 2017 relative to the same period last year. There was a 27% decrease in Murder; an 11% increase in Robberies where no instruments were used; a 16% decrease in Robbery Under Arms...
Read More
Public Infrastructure’s budget given the green light

Public Infrastructure’s budget given the green...

Dec 12, 2017

House approves $2.2B for Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs

House approves $2.2B for Ministry of Indigenous...

Dec 12, 2017

Minister Harmon asks for affordable domestic lands

Minister Harmon asks for affordable domestic

Dec 12, 2017

Minister Norton to host event celebrating the work of Martin Carter

Minister Norton to host event celebrating the...

Dec 12, 2017

State Minister hands over vehicles for GL&SC regional office -congratulates Commission on performance

State Minister hands over vehicles for GL&SC...

Dec 12, 2017

Special education training facility commissioned at CPCE

Special education training facility commissioned...

Dec 12, 2017

Citizens deem MP Edghill’s conduct “Disrespectful”

Citizens deem MP Edghill’s conduct...

Dec 12, 2017

$1.067B approved for Ministry of Legal Affairs

$1.067B approved for Ministry of Legal Affairs

Dec 12, 2017

GuySuCo must change the way it does business – Public Relations Officer Thomas

GuySuCo must change the way it does business –...

Dec 12, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,259,112 hits