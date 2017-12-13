The Guyana Police Force has recorded a 10% decrease in serious crimes at the end of November

December 12, 2017 – The Guyana Police Force has recorded a 10% decrease in serious crimes at the end of November, 2017 relative to the same period last year.

There was a 27% decrease in Murder; an 11% increase in Robberies where no instruments were used; a 16% decrease in Robbery Under Arms where firearms were used; a 5% decrease in Robbery Under Arms where instruments other than firearms were used a 43% increase in Robbery with Violence; a 47% increase in Robbery with Aggravation; an 11% increase in Larceny from the Person; a 6% decrease in rape; a 3% decrease in Burglary and a 16% decrease in Break and Enter and Larceny.

A breakdown in the categories of Murders thus for the year, is as follows: –

Disorderly 48

Domestic 16

Robbery 14

Execution 7

Unknown 12

Others 2

Total 99

Firearms Seized

One hundred and fifteen (115) illegal firearms have been seized thus far 2017, compared to ninety- seven (97) for the corresponding period last year.

A breakdown as follows

Pistol 66

Revolver 19

Shotgun 18

Rifle 12

Total 115

Seizure as per Division

‘A’ 51

‘B’ 10

‘C’ 13

‘D’ 8

‘E’ 5

‘F’ 28

‘G’ Nil

Total 115

Traffic Management

There was a 20% decrease in Fatal Accidents at the end of November, 2017. Serious and Minor and Damage Accidents have been reduced by 10.1%, 8.3% and 19% respectively in that order.

Speeding, speeding whilst driving under the influence of alcohol and inattentiveness were the three main causes of the fatal accidents, followed by failing to confirm to sign and pedestrian crossing in the path of approaching vehicles.

Persons charged with traffic violations (between January 01 to November 30, 2017)

Sixty-nine thousand nine hundred and seventy six (69,976) cases were made of which 23,616 were for speeding; 3,297 or breach of condition road service licence/music, 1,751 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 1,051 for using cell phone while driving; 1,062 for breach of traffic light signal; 1,543 for tinted motor vehicles, 701 for unlicensed drivers, 1,880 for failing to wear seat belt; 1,050 for dangerous driving; 1,105 for careless driving, 739 for failing to wear safety helmet; 1,979 for overloaded mini bus; 1,519 for obstruction; 1834 for failing to confirm to sign; 1660 for crossing double yellow line and 25, 189 for other offences.

The continued excellent collaboration that exists among law enforcement and members of civil society is gradually increasing thereby resulting in greater networking in terms of information flow which along with other initiatives employed by the Force, can be credited for the reduction in serious crimes and accidents.

Jairam Ramlakhan

Superintendent of Police

Public Relations and Press Officer

Guyana