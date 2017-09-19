Latest update September 18th, 2017 11:22 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

“The Jaguar in Paramakatoi culture” – Indigenous Lecture Series continues

Sep 18, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, September 18, 2017

“The spiritual connection between man and nature” was the theme for Monday’s evening’s Indigenous Education Lecture series. The hall of the Moray House, at Camp and Quamina Street, was transformed as Guyanese turned out in their numbers to listen to the journeys to Paramakatoi in Region 8 by Archaeologist, and Anthropologist Tarryl Janik.

‘Luring the Jaguar’ through the music, dance, story-telling and art’ of the Patamona was the highlight of the event.

Close up of art work by the Patamona.

Janik, a Cultural Anthropologist at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, spoke on the Jaguar as a symbol of meaning, “making and changing perceptions of protection and graffiti in the Yawong Valley”.

According to Janik, “Jaguar imagery in art” sparked the initial phase of his research, then later led him to the Villages of Paramakatoi, where he studied and participated in the practices of Indigenous Art.

The Cultural Anthropologist said with a personal history in Jujitsu, and association with Dr. Neil Whitehead, his research began on the vibrant and rather interesting culture of the Patamona tribe. Dr. Whitehead is a renowned Anthropologist who researched the Patamona people and wrote of his encounter with the violent Shamans that call themselves Kanaima. Patamona, with training, can obtain three shamanistic qualifications, of which is the Kanaima. “I thought this was interesting, this changed my perception of protection, I had to research this”, Janik said.

“Most Patamonas conceptualize the Jaguar as a pest, a dangerous beast to conquer…it seems like most times when they encounter a Jaguar they kill it, or as one person told me they harm it so it remembers not to return to the village”, Janik added.

Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports Dr. George Norton.

Anthropology refers to the study of human societies and cultures and their development, which according to Janik, the Patamona tribe have quite an interesting one and ought to be preserved for years to come.

Andrew Campbell, Field Assistant for Archaeologist George Simon, detailed the journey up the Siparuni River, a tributary of the Essequibo River located in the Potaro-Siparuni Region of Guyana. Despite the journey being as an arduous one, it was the ‘experience of a lifetime’.

He spoke of his admiration for the Patamona and explained that traditional farms are a ‘MUST’ for the tribe; of the variety of foods made available by the tribe, and their willingness to always feed you from tuma pot to pasta.  Fishing is also an integral tradition of the tribe.

Also present at the event was recently appointed Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports Dr. George Norton, who spoke of his childhood experiences growing up in Riverview, a small indigenous community also known as Goshen. He recalled the tales told by elders of the ‘Kanaima’, and expressed gratitude to the presenters for capturing the true essence and history of the Patamona people.

 

By: Zanneel Williams

Andrew Campbell, Field Assistant for George Simon recalling the journey up the Siparuni River.

Tarryl Janik, Cultural Anthropologist, University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee displaying art work of the Patamona tribe.

 

A Section of the gathering at the Indigenous Education lecture series at Moray House.

 

Recent Articles

“The Jaguar in Paramakatoi culture” – Indigenous Lecture Series continues

“The Jaguar in Paramakatoi culture” – Indigenous Lecture...

Sep 18, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Monday, September 18, 2017 “The spiritual connection between man and nature” was the theme for Monday’s evening’s Indigenous Education Lecture series. The hall of the Moray House, at Camp and Quamina Street, was transformed as Guyanese turned out in their numbers to listen to...
Read More
President Granger briefed by Exxon on exploration progress

President Granger briefed by Exxon on exploration...

Sep 18, 2017

Govt sends first set of relief to Hurricane affected islands

Govt sends first set of relief to Hurricane...

Sep 18, 2017

Aranaputa residents await transformation to an NDC

Aranaputa residents await transformation to an

Sep 18, 2017

Annai District land issues finally resolved

Annai District land issues finally resolved

Sep 18, 2017

Santa Aratak celebrates Heritage Day

Santa Aratak celebrates Heritage Day

Sep 18, 2017

CH&PA holds consultations with C Field Sophia residents

CH&PA holds consultations with C Field...

Sep 18, 2017

GUYOIL launches new product to meet local market demands

GUYOIL launches new product to meet local market...

Sep 18, 2017

Aqua-culture technology programme to boost local marine sector

Aqua-culture technology programme to boost local...

Sep 18, 2017

President Trump’s call for UN reforms might find favour among CARICOM Heads

President Trump’s call for UN reforms might...

Sep 18, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 384 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 981,052 hits