The ML Troy W prison vessel officially launched

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, December 09, 2017

This morning, the Marine Launch Troy Williams (M.L. Troy W.) was officially launched at the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC) wharf. The passenger-cargo vessel, costing more than $127M, will transport prisoners to the Mazaruni high-level security prison.

The vessel is named after the late prison officer, Troy Williams, who died on duty during the 2002 Mash Day jail break.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan formally handed over the keys to the vessel, to Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels, in the presence of Williams’ family. The Minister described the vessel’s acquisition as part of a wider effort to improve and modernise the prison system.

“We had to make the decision very early in this administration that we are going to spend the monies, to ensure that we have that which it takes to better the comfort level, the efficiencies, and the proficiencies of the prison service”, he said.

Minister Ramjattan related that emphasis is being placed on acquiring new resources for the sector. Formerly, prisoners were conveyed to the Mazaruni prison via private vessels contracted by the government.

The Public Security Minister commended the work of the GNIC and urged that special effort is taken to care the vessel to preserve its working life. He also lauded the bravery and unfulfilled potential of the late prison officer. He stated, “I would like now, because of the fact that it is being named after Troy Williams…that we promote it as a celebration of the life of Troy. And also, a celebration of the fact, that we are doing the rebuilding and rehabilitation of our assets in the prison service.”

In his remarks, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said “The decision of the Ministry of Public Security to go ahead with the recommendation to name this vessel after Troy Williams was an excellent idea. I trust that this vessel will be given the care that is due to it so that it can be a reminder of someone who gave of his best to this organisation. We will treat this vessel with the same value.”

Director Samuels said the Prison Service “will forever be indebted to Troy Williams for his commitment to the organisation.”

William’s sister, Briana Williams who was only four years old when he was killed, and his mother Alexis Williams cut the ribbon to officially launch the M.L. Troy W.

This morning’s commissioning follows a visit by the Public Security Minister to the GNIC shipyard October last, to assess the extent of works being completed on the vessel. The marine launch was constructed by GNIC, after being awarded the contract in May 2017. The M.L Troy Williams is 70 feet in length by 21 feet wide. It has the capacity to carry 60 tons of cargo and eighty persons, is powered by two 250 horsepower engines, travel up to a speed of 12 knots per hour and will be operated by two trained officers.

By: Natasha Smith

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/