“The success of our economy will depend on your skills” – Minister Ally at ERS Graduation

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, November 23, 2017

Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, in her feature address at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School graduation and prize-giving exercise, said that education is an ongoing process that does not cease following graduation.

The minister observed that the acquisition of wisdom is a moral duty since it is through continuous learning that we contribute to the vast knowledge of mankind.

“As a country, we need all of our young people to be equipped and fully prepared for the future. We cannot just have some young people successful. We have got to have every young person contributing, excelling at CXC and then earning those university diplomas, degrees, as well as Masters of science degree or getting certified in a trade or profession. We cannot succeed and develop as a nation without it”, Minister Ally emphasised.

She advised that money and status are not always guaranteed but satisfaction will always be there.

“Always have a purpose in life beyond position and money. Always ask yourself, what am I doing for my fellow citizens? How can I contribute to my community? Above all, I urge you to try your utmost to participate as young people in the governing of this country.”

Valedictorian, 17-year-old Ezekiel Karim said his achievements are not only a reflection of his efforts but his family’s support as well. He recommended that his fellow graduates and other students work hard to achieve their goals since nothing is gained through half-hearted attempts.

Delivering the charge was Amanda Kissoon-Russell, Curriculum Officer from the National Center for Educational Resource Development, who outlined several points to achieving success which included the courage to be daring and a commitment to excellence.

Acting Headmistress, Kathy Fraser in her report noted that the school currently has 418 students enrolled and 29 teachers. She also highlighted some of the results gained at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate Examination (CSEC). Agriculture gained an overall pass rate of 92.3 percent, English A 52.7 percent, Food and Nutrition 90.4 percent, and Mathematics 33.3 percent, among others.

In her projections for the future, Fraser said the school hopes to add Visual Arts and Music to their curriculum and construct another wing to the current building which will house a modernised Home Economics Department.

By: Gabreila Patram

