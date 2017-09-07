“There is No Ban on the employment of women working at night”- Minister Harmon

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, September 07, 2017

“There is no policy position approved by Cabinet where there is to be a ban on any females working in security services at night. What we would ask is that the security companies acknowledge and recognise the conditions under which women should work and therefore they should acknowledge and recognise and provide those facilities for the women.”

This statement was made by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon today in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI). Minister Harmon explained that the Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, is responsible for the safety of all Guyanese including women and “therefore it is quite appropriate for them to express concerns under which women work at night.”

Minister Harmon explained that the administration has had no debate on the matter. He noted that Minister Ally “in that regard will have to bring a paper to Cabinet and Cabinet deliberates on it, until such time that occurs, the situation remains as it is and that is to say that, women will continue to work whether day or night and there is no restriction on them, there is no restriction on their right to work.”

Minister Harmon added that the government will insist that employers, who hire women, must ensure that the conditions under which they work are suitable and if not, special arrangements must be made for the women employed in their workforce.

The Minister of State said that the “government is always open to consultations, we are open to advice and what we will want is that the rights of workers are always protected; in that they receive the correct payment for the work they do, the conditions under which they work are suitable, and that the employees’ National Insurance Scheme (NIS) contributions are paid.

“There is an obligation on the part of the employer and obligation on the part of the employee,” the Minster of State reiterated.

By: Gabriela Patram