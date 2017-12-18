Think All Engineers Are Men? Think again!

Georgetown, Monday, December 18, 2017.

Yes, women can be bosses.

“When I left school back in the 1970’s, my mom wanted me to teach. Instead I did a diploma in architecture. By the time I retired, I was an engineer and head of department at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Back in my day, there weren’t many women working as engineers.

When I became chief sea & river defence officer there was this engineer who said “wow, I never had a female boss”. And I said, “we’ll get along well, and we did get along well”.

My husband and I had five children but we managed. He was behind me all the time. It was challenging, but challenges are what makes you. They bring out the best in us.

There is no reason to think you can’t do something because it’s a man’s job.

Don’t create mental barriers. Just decide what you want to do, set yourself the challenge, and go for it.

There are great jobs in the STEM sector. Why sell yourself short?

Agnes Dalrymple

Former Chief Sea & River Defence Ofﬁcer