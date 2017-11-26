Latest update November 25th, 2017 10:56 PM

Thirty graduate from GDF/ZARA ‘B’ Division IT course

Nov 25, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, November 25, 2017

The Ministry of Social Protection in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force/ ZARA ‘B’ Division; yesterday held their first Information Technology  Training Programme graduation ceremony at the St. Francis Developers, Portuguese Quarter, Port Mourant, East Berbice, Corentyne.

Best Student, Shaan Hardyal.

The Information Technology training programme which commenced under the theme “Training in Partnership with valuable stakeholders to enhance the Performance of our services” saw 30 youths within the surrounding communities of Berbice graduating with two months quality IT training.

The programme catered to school dropouts and students who recently completed their secondary education. They were guided and taught by Corporal Darrel Ramsay, Information Technology Trainer ‘B’ Division force. From the class of 30 students, Shaan Hardyal emerged as the best performing student followed by Marisa Jahoor.

At the simple graduation ceremony yesterday, Deputy Commander Superintendent Edmond Cooper applauded the graduates for their overall performance throughout the programme and encouraged them to keep elevating themselves.

Also present were Ministry of Labour, Senior Labour Officer Neville Nicholson, Chief Labour Occupational Safety and Health officer, Charles Ogle.

The Information Technology training programme will continue in 2018 with another batch of students.

Deputy Commander Superintendent, Edmond Cooper.

Second place student, Marisa Jahoor.

 

 

 

 

By: Tanuja Raikha

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

