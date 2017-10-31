This Government will deliver – Minister Broomes

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana, Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, on Saturday last, assured residents of Anns Grove and neighbouring communities of the government’s ability to deliver for the people of Guyana.

Speaking at an outreach, with more than one hundred residents of the East Coast community, at the Clonbrook Primary School, the Minister said, “Who dares to say this government is a one term government. This government will deliver! We will deliver to the people of Guyana. I am saying the best is yet to come!”

Further, the Minister said that the two-year-old Granger Administration has already done a lot and will continue to work for the development of the nation.

“I haven’t started to work yet. It’s only two years we’re in office and when I talk, I feel like we are in for 50 years. We do this. We do that. I mean things are happening. People let’s keep mobilised and organised! Let us be watchful. The people who got thrown out of office in 2015. They are going wild because they can’t bear their chafe in opposition, but I want to tell them they are staying there for a long, long time because I am not tired yet”, Broomes continued.

Hinting at the many accusations of theft of national resources, levelled at the opposition People’s Progressive Party and government’s commitment to working with individual communities and organisations, to improve the lot of the Guyanese people, Broomes said, “I didn’t hear the director speak of what we will do. He spoke of what we have done. So, those who talk about things that crawl; this government is not crawling. The days for crawling are done and we are not moving as a government by ourselves, with the tax payers’ money in our pocket we are moving up together.

In addition, Minister Broomes advised residents to disregard the cries of the opposition, who Minister of State Harmon said are “going about the country spewing lies about government’s intention to rig elections,” and assured of the administration’s intention to hold local government and national elections when they become due; regardless of the outcome.

“How dare anybody come to talk about his excellency… my president, your president, our president? To say that my president is a man that breaks laws. What happen to the same people who take away your rights which is local government elections? Who brought back local government elections? Who brought back local democracy where you live? That is how your excellency and this government is operating. We don’t want to control; we loosening it up. Power in the hands of the people”, she reminded.

Since the appointment of retired Justice, James Patterson to Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission, the opposition Peoples Progressive Party has declared a policy of non-cooperation with the government, and has made several statements accusing the current administration of planning to rig the upcoming local government and national elections.

By: Kidackie Amsterdam