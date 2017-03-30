Three more communities get potable water for the first time

Mar 30, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News
GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, March 30, 2017
Residents of Silver Hill, Waiakabra and Hill Foot communities along the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway are now able to access potable water. The Ministry of Communities and the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) commissioned two water supply systems yesterday.
For decades, the residents of Silver Hill and Waiakabra communities obtained water from nearby creeks or bought from persons selling from trucks and other vehicles.
The water supply system at Silver Hill will also supply the Silver Hill Primary School and the health facility within the community.
The two systems will benefit close to 800 residents.
The installation of the water supply system addresses the lack of potable water in those communities for decades.
Present at the commissioning ceremony was Minister within the Ministry of Communities Dawn Hastings-Williams, GWI Managing Director, Dr Richard Van West-Charles, Region Four Vice Chairman, Earl Lambert, National Director, Community Development Council, Eugene Gilbert and Community Development Field Officer, Derrick Boyce among other officials.
Delivering the feature address, Minister Hastings-Williams said that the commissioning of the water supply system is part of the
Government’s agenda of providing the good life to the residents of Guyana which is aligned with goal six of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“His Excellency, President David Arthur Granger, is committed to ensuring that every Guyanese, either by adoption or birth, irrespective of their ethnic background or political affiliation, can have the good life,” the Minister said.
Residents, who represented their community, expressed their gratitude for the projects and for the ministry and GWI fulfilling a promises made during a community meeting. They hope that many more projects will be made to enhance the community.
Minister Hastings-Williams highlighted that the installation of the water supply system will help residents save money for other uses instead of paying private persons to pump and transport water.
Minister Hastings-Williams requested that the residents of Silver Hill and Waiakabra treat the water supply system as their own property as well and to avoid others from damaging the property, since they will be the ones who will suffer should the system damaged.
The GWI Managing Director noted that the installation of the water supply system in the communities came through the urgency of the Community Development Council (CDCs). He noted that previously, the Linden Soesdyke Highway was a “no man’s land for GWI,” since it did not fall under their jurisdiction until the intervention by the current government.
“Once we met with the residents here, we engaged with one of the contractors who agreed to work with us in trying to achieve the goal of what we are doing here today,” the GWI managing director said.
The residents were advised to contact GWI’s engineers at any time for assistance should any mishap occur.
Dr. Van West-Charles highlighted that his agency is working on numerous
projects to provide better water supply for other communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway including Adventure, Long Creek, Swan and Kairuni among other areas in Guyana that do not have access to potable water.
Meanwhile, the CDC representatives expressed their gratitude towards GWI and the Ministry of Communities for their quick response in addressing the situation that had plagued the communities for decades and hoped that there will be continued progress for the communities. The representatives noted that though it is a small project, it brings a big, positive impact to the communities.
The aquifer based water supply system installed at the Waikabra is valued at $51 M while the Silver Hill project was a collaborative effort between the residents, contractors and GWI which cost $1.1M.
By: Neola Damon
