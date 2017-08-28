Three Region Nine children rescued from abusive home

DPI, Guyana, Monday, August 28, 2017

Officers of the Childcare Protection Agency (CPA) on Monday August 28, 2017 rescued three children from a home in Quarrie, a satellite of St. Ignatius Village, Region Nine. The officers acted on reports made by village leaders including school teachers who claim the children may have been sexually abused by their father.

The children, two girls ages 12 and eight and one boy age eight were taken from the home where they resided with their 49-year-old father. According to those who have reported the case, the father had allegedly sexually abused two of his older girl children now aged 20 and 14.

The two older siblings have since relocated. Meanwhile, CPA officers took the other three children to the Lethem Police station to assist with investigations. Thus far, the children told the police that they have been abused physically, however, they did not testify to being sexually abused.

The father continues to be questioned by police while investigations are ongoing. The Department of Public Information (DPI) will continue to update on investigations. Meanwhile CPA urges citizens countrywide to report any suspected case of child abuse whether physical, emotional or sexual.

All information will be treated with strict confidence.

By: Delicia Haynes