Three spectrum monitoring systems to boost frequency management in Guyana

Jun 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Telecommunications, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 28, 2017

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications has purchased three spectrum monitoring systems, to better manage and trace frequencies in Guyana. The systems were commissioned today at the National Frequency Management Unit (NFMU) building in Charlotte Street, Georgetown. The NFMU allocates radio and television licenses for the use of the spectrum.

Minister of Public Telecommunication Catherine Hughes and the team from the National Frequency Management Unit (NFMU) posing with the transportable system.

Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes in her brief remarks said that the systems are a first and another important step towards boosting the telecommunications sector. “We can measure accurately how spectrum is being used, who is using that spectrum. We can bring transparency to the process. We can ensure that we reduce the illegal use of spectrum”, this will greatly aid the NFMU and the country overall.

The three spectrum monitoring systems include a fixed system, a transportable system and a mobile system. A spectrum monitoring system measures the magnitude of an input signal versus frequency within the full frequency range of the instrument.

Head of the National Frequency Management Unit (NFMU) Valmiki Singh explained that the systems can work together or separately. The fixed station, located at Tukuba

Minister of Public Telecommunication Catherine Hughes speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the three spectrum monitoring systems.

Lodge, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is dedicated to monitoring frequency in Georgetown. The transportable system is attached to a trailer with an integrated outdoor cabinet, it is designed to operate as a satellite unit and can be taken on land to any area.  The mobile station was retrofitted into a pick-up truck and is geared for rapid deployment.

Not only do radio and television stations use the spectrum, but taxi operators, ships, security forces and others for communications. Spectrum monitoring can effectively help enforce compliance with local and international radio traffic regulations.

This is to ensure that when police, radio stations, air traffic control and radio are all on the air at the same time, they do not cause mutual interference. This has the security advantage of fighting crime. Any factors jeopardising national security can be recognised in time by means of radio surveillance.

The three systems were bought from TIC Incorporated at an estimated GY$100M. Singh explained that, “to purchase a custom unit would have been more expensive.”

 

By: Zanneel Williams

