Three teams to clash in MOE Friendly Dominoes Competition

(Georgetown, June 27, 2017) – The stage is set for some heated slamming as the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture Youth and Sport stages a friendly dominoes clash for coveted trophies. On Friday, June 30 domino players from the Ministry of Health Region 3 will take on the Regional Democratic Council – Region 3 and the host team on home soil (The Culture Department’s compound).

The host team would be headed by captain Ms. Evelyn Richards while the Region 3 team would be headed by Ms. Denise Lovell. This friendly is a prelude to efforts to start an official Inter-Ministries competition slated for this August.