Latest update June 27th, 2017 11:58 AM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Three teams to clash in MOE Friendly Dominoes Competition

Jun 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News, Press Releases

(Georgetown, June 27, 2017) – The stage is set for some heated slamming as the Ministry of Education, Department of Culture Youth and Sport stages a friendly dominoes clash for coveted trophies. On Friday, June 30 domino players from the Ministry of Health Region 3 will take on the Regional Democratic Council – Region 3 and the host team on home soil (The Culture Department’s compound).

The host team would be headed by captain Ms. Evelyn Richards while the Region 3 team would be headed by Ms. Denise Lovell. This friendly is a prelude to efforts to start an official Inter-Ministries competition slated for this August.

Dennis Heywood the organizer and a player is seen with some of the trophies up for grabs even as there is much talk of bragging rights at stake for the players and teams.

 

Recent Articles

Weather Update

Weather Update

Jun 27, 2017

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 Partly cloudy skies becoming occasionally cloudy are expected to prevail throughout Guyana today. Coastal locations can also expect scattered to moderate showers. Conditions are likely to deteriorate during the late afternoon hours. Rainfall forecast is to...
Read More
Three teams to clash in MOE Friendly Dominoes Competition

Three teams to clash in MOE Friendly Dominoes...

Jun 27, 2017

Guyana’s preparedness for participation at CARIFESTA XIII plans on track

Guyana’s preparedness for participation at...

Jun 27, 2017

Youth Policy awareness session ongoing.

Youth Policy awareness session ongoing.

Jun 26, 2017

“Pay attention to the needs of the market” Min Gaskin tells SBDF AGM

“Pay attention to the needs of the market”...

Jun 26, 2017

More relief underway for flood hit communities

More relief underway for flood hit communities

Jun 26, 2017

Ministry of Business, Mahdia Chamber of Commerce commit to fully supporting Region 8 Agricultural – Commercial Exhibition during outreach

Ministry of Business, Mahdia Chamber of Commerce...

Jun 26, 2017

Minister Amna Ally at CIOG Eid Mubarak celebration

Minister Amna Ally at CIOG Eid Mubarak

Jun 26, 2017

Public servants urged to develop new fundamental principles to be more effective

Public servants urged to develop new fundamental...

Jun 26, 2017

Self-harm initiative to further reduce suicide prevalence – Mental Health Unit Director

Self-harm initiative to further reduce suicide...

Jun 26, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 348 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 770,643 hits