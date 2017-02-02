Tighter measures to stop illegal immigrants

The influx of illegal immigrants to Guyana is something that the government of Guyana will be ‘tightening up’ on. This was disclosed by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during today’s post Cabinet media briefing.

Harmon noted that with the recent announcement by Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of National Security, of over 100 known terrorist linked to ISIS in that country, it is important that Guyana beef up its immigration strength. “We cannot be aware that something is happening in our neighbours yard and do not take steps to ensure we correct it here,” Harmon said, adding, “We have to ensure that we protect Guyanese, we protect our image internationally and so that we will not become another hot bed for extremism in this region, so yes we have to tighten up our immigration and it has to do with illegal entry into Guyana as well as for the security purposes.”

Harmon noted that there will not be a ban on citizens travelling to and from places that are known terrorist threats unless the person engages in activities that raises a red flag.

“Once red flag raises, they (immigration) basically do their investigation. The intention of course is to ensure that we provide safety to Guyanese,” Harmon stated.

Additionally, the Minister pointed out that the government will not put measures in place that prevent Caribbean Community (CARICOM) personnel from entering Guyana.

Noting that the Treaty of Chaguaramas facilitates and allows for movement of persons across the region, Harmon said, “Unless we have some higher information which identifies a person as a security risk or they are involved in something illegal then of course our immigration officers will be required to take action.”

By: Isaiah Braithwaite