Time to support our own – Minister Jordan tells National Assembly

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 08, 2017

“It is time for us as Guyanese to support our own,” said Finance Minister Winston Jordan during his closing Budget 2018 speech before the National Assembly, this evening. The minister made an impassioned plea as he reiterated a call for Guyanese to support local businesses and their own products.

Minister Jordan recalled a visit to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport where the only operating snackette, in the arrival waiting area only sold water from Jamaica. He stated to loud applause and approving nods, that, “Everybody here knows that there is no better tasting water than that provided by Banks DIH or DDL.”

The minister also noted that during a recent visit to Berbice for an official engagement, he was accosted by the well-known businessman and hotel owner who claimed that the government was not doing enough to support local enterprises. He noted that after being soundly rebuked, he responded by asking the afore-mentioned businessman to look around his own conference room and see what was wrong. He was unable to do so. Minister Jordan added that he then pointed out the bottled water offered was from neighbouring Suriname.

He questioned, “What are we doing? What are we doing to our own businesses? We have to do better, we have to support our own first!”

Minister Jordan stated that he is one of those who support the ‘buy local’ effort and is at the forefront of setting aside funds to ensure that a significant portion of the government’s spending is done to purchase local products and businesses.

The Finance Minister has often stated that “Charity begins at home”, and as such Guyanese must put their support towards local businesses and products first if the local economy is to continue its upwards growth. The ‘Buy Local’ campaign was originally launched in the 1970’s and has gained prominence as the government seeks to boost local businesses and food security.

By: Paul McAdam