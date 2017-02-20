Timehri prison set to undergo massive renovation

GUYANA, GINA, Monday, February 20, 2017

The Government of Guyana continues to show its commitment towards ensuring that prisons around Guyana are of an acceptable standard. The Ministry of Public Security has begun to invite bids which will see renovations to several parts of the Timehri prison.

Interested bidders are being invited to bid for the renovation of the Officer-in-Charge’s quarters, female quarters, and medex quarters, and for the tiling of dormitories at the Timehri prison.

Bids will be opened on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 in the Boardroom of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Ministry of Finance.

Only recently, it was announced that Cabinet has approved the contract for the construction of six living quarters from Lots one to two at the Mazaruni prison. The contract of $41M was awarded to N &A Construction for Lot 1 of the project while AAV Ragobeer General Construction was awarded $35M for Lot 2 of the project.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at a recent post -Cabinet press briefing said that the two lots will include nine residences and a third lot was being considered.

The renovation of the prison comes on the heel of the visit that was made by President David Granger and a ministerial team in March 2016 and found the living quarters of the prison officers to be in a deplorable state.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite