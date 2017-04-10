TIP awareness, sensitisation activities well received in Region Two

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, April 10, 2017

The Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) conducted awareness and sensitisation activities in Region Two, Pomeroon-Supenaam over the weekend. The team visited the 8th of May , Johanna Cecilia and Aurora Secondary Schools and the Indigenous Villages of Capoey and Whyaka.

Task Force Coordinator (ag), Oliver Profitt said that teachers and students of schools which were visited received tips on how to identify a TIP victim, while prevention tips were also shared.

Profitt said that the team explained to the students and teachers the definition of TIP, the elements of this scourge, the TIP Act, the means and the purpose, how victims can be identified, how traffickers control their victims and what systems are in place to help victims.

He said that the team “gave a charge basically to the students and teachers to be on the lookout, to learn more about TIP, keep reading and to call authorities if they see anything suspicious.”

Profitt told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that the sessions were very interactive, with students asking questions and the teachers were very eager to learn more about TIP.

Headmistress of the 8th of May Secondary School in Dartmouth, Chandrachai Singh said that the session in her school was very timely. She

noted that based on the information that was shared; she realised that some of her students needed help. She explained that the high school dropout rate from Grades Eight and Nine “Leaves me to wonder where my children going so I will definitely be working with this task force to find out and assist where I can.”

Singh said that since she became the headmistress in September, this is the first time an activity of this kind has taken place and would like to see more being conducted in her school.

On their visit to the Indigenous villages of Capoey and Whyaka, Profitt noted that the children and their parents were aware of TIP, and with the information that was shared by the Task Force; persons in those communities are now better equipped to protect themselves.

Additionally, the Ministerial Task Force participated in the Essequibo Agro Trade Expo. Profitt said that even though it was an Agro Expo, TIP is a huge business and can take place in any sector. He said that the response to the booth was overwhelming and that awareness campaigns need to take place all around. Small tokens were given away for the correct answer to questions relating to TIP at the Expo booth.

The Ministerial Task Force under the Ministry of Public Security will continue to work with its partners including the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, and the Guyana Women Miners Organisation to conduct TIP outreaches in the various regions.

By: Gabreila Patram