Tobacco Control Bill 2017 laid in the National Assembly

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, June 15, 2017

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence today presented the first reading of the Tobacco Control Bill 2017-Bill No.5/2017 to the National Assembly.

The Bill entitled will provide for the adoption and implementation of tobacco control policies in accordance with the World Health Organisation/Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO/FCTC) to which Guyana acceded on September 2015.

The Bill aims to protect present and future generations from the diseases and addictions caused from tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke. It will also legislate against tobacco use by minor.

The Bill will also serve to prevent exposure of the public especially minors to tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship while enhancing public awareness of the hazards of tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke.

First reading is the first stage of a Bill’s passage through the National Assembly usually a formality, it takes place without debate and usually takes place early in the parliamentary session.

The short title of the Bill is read out. The next stage is second reading, the first opportunity for the Member of Parliaments (MPs) to debate the general principles and themes of the Bill.

The second reading of the Tobacco Control Bill 2017 is scheduled for the 66th sitting of the National Assembly t on Friday 16, 2017.

By: Macalia Santos