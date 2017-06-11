Tobacco control Bill up for first reading in National Assembly June 15

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Sunday, June 11, 2017

Guyana’s draft Tobacco control Bill is slated to be read for the first time in the National Assembly on June 15, 2017. The Tobacco Control Bill 2017, Bill no. 5 of 2017 is being piloted by the Ministry of Public Health towards promoting a healthier Guyana and achieving its Health Vision 2020.

The Bill will provide for the adoption and implementation of tobacco control policies in accordance with the World Health Organisation’s Framework Convention on Tobacco control. The Draft Bill is available to the public for public consumption at the Legislative Department at Parliament Buildings.

The legislation will also serve as the legal regulator for administration, inspection and enforcement while providing legislative protection from exposure to second hand smoke. It will also see the establishment of a National Tobacco Control Council. When assented to by President Granger the Act will also guide the way advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco is handled. It will also outline sales requirements as well as the regulations and reporting for the tobacco industry. Corrective action and additional provisions for penalties can also be found in the draft Bill.

The legislation, upon becoming an Act, aims to protect present and future generations from the devastating harms of tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke. It will also prevent tobacco use by minors.

Workers moreover the public will be protected from exposure to tobacco smoke, the Bill will serve to prevent exposure of the public especially minors to tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship while enhancing public awareness of the hazards of tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke.

Among other objectives of the Bill is to ensure that every person is provided with effective health warnings about the harmful use of tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke, regulate the tobacco industry, its products and sales, protect public health policies from the commercial and other vested interests of the tobacco industry.

The document is to be interpreted in a manner which aligns with the WHO’s convention in a way that respects, protects and fulfills the right of every human being to the highest attainable standard of health.

By: Delicia Haynes