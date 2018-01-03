Latest update January 3rd, 2018 7:04 PM

Toddler’s reading programme to be launched month end 

Jan 03, 2018 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI Guyana, Wednesday, January 3, 2018

The Early Childhood Development Unit (ECD) of the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) is preparing to launch its back-to-basics toddler’s reading programme, to develop and foster an early interest for books in children.

Lavern Thorne, Executive Officer, Early Childhood Development, Childcare Protection Agency (CPA), Ministry of Social Protection.

The toddler’s reading programme is aimed at encouraging parents to read books with their preschool children, thereby preparing them for formal education, ECD’s Executive Officer, Lavern Thorne explained.

Thorne told the Department Public Information (DPI) during an interview that the programme was developed after it was recognised that a large number of children cannot read.  Thorne said that reading to your children or simply turning pages and explaining pictures can result in them gaining an interest in reading from an early age.

She explained that while the children may not be able to say the words, by listening to their parents/parent read they will develop their oral skills, as a result, the CPA is resolved in promoting this programme.

“…Being responsible for the zero to three age we are saying that it’s time for us to take back that age group and its time for us to work with families. We want them to understand that reading to children at an early age is very important for them. We want to get back down to the grass root people, go into the health centres and have them, demonstrate to them how they can read and turn the pages of a book,” Thorne explained.

ECD’s Manager Concheeta Gray explained that the programme will be launched at over 300 health centres, and 360 childcare facilities across the country.  The childcare centres will also be required to establish a library or reading corner for the children.

“Zero-three is where the foundation years are laid and once a child has an interest in books at an early age, that child will have an interest in books continuously throughout life, so our licensing and registration officers will be going to health centres and will be pushing this reading programme countrywide,” Gray further clarified.

The programme will be officially launched by the end of January. Persons are encouraged to support the book drive by donating books to the Childcare and Protection Agency’s Broad Street office. Parents can also call the agency on telephone number 227-4420 to uplift books.

Concheeta Gray, Manager, Early Childhood Development, Childcare Protection Agency (CPA) Ministry of Social Protection.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

