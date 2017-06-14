Latest update June 14th, 2017 7:52 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Tonight’s weather forecast from the Weather Watch Centre 

Jun 14, 2017 GINA Publications, Government, News

Department of Public Communications/Government Information Agency(DPI/GINA) June 14, 2017

Coastal locations can expect partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy with light to moderate showers as the night progresses. All other locations can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate showers. Parts of Regions Seven (7) and Eight (8) may also experience isolated thundershowers.

Tomorrow’ forecast: Cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate showers are likely throughout Guyana during the morning hours. Coastal areas and Region 9 can expect skies to become generally fair as the day progress. All other locations may experience mostly cloudy skies with isolated thundershowers during the afternoon hours.

 

By: Namela Baynes-Henry

Recent Articles

Former UNFPA Executive Director remembered for his Family Planning advocacy

Former UNFPA Executive Director remembered for his Family Planning...

Jun 14, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (June 14, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, today, said that she was struck by former Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the late Dr. Babatunde Osotimehin’s commitment to women’s rights and empowerment, his advocacy of family planning...
Read More
Ministry of Public Health commits to enhance and improve the blood service

Ministry of Public Health commits to enhance and...

Jun 14, 2017

Donations continue to roll in for flood victims

Donations continue to roll in for flood victims

Jun 14, 2017

A more sustainable School Feeding Programme plugged for Guyana

A more sustainable School Feeding Programme...

Jun 14, 2017

MPI to address Grant Sand Road infrastructure issues

MPI to address Grant Sand Road infrastructure...

Jun 14, 2017

Starkey Hearing Foundation officials call on President

Starkey Hearing Foundation officials call on...

Jun 14, 2017

Tonight’s weather forecast from the Weather Watch Centre 

Tonight’s weather forecast from the...

Jun 14, 2017

‘The Internet has turned our young people into digital citizens of the world” says ITU Programme Officer

‘The Internet has turned our young people into...

Jun 14, 2017

REMARKS BY MINISTER CATHERINE HUGHES – Opening Ceremony on CYBER SECURITY WORKSHOP FOR EDUCATION STAKEHOLDERS NORTH RUIMVELDT SECONDARY SCHOOL’s AUDITORIUM

REMARKS BY MINISTER CATHERINE HUGHES –...

Jun 14, 2017

Public Telecom Ministry and ITU team up to raise awareness about cyber security

Public Telecom Ministry and ITU team up to raise...

Jun 14, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 343 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 736,231 hits