Tonight’s weather forecast from the Weather Watch Centre

Department of Public Communications/Government Information Agency(DPI/GINA) June 14, 2017

Coastal locations can expect partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy with light to moderate showers as the night progresses. All other locations can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate showers. Parts of Regions Seven (7) and Eight (8) may also experience isolated thundershowers.

Tomorrow’ forecast: Cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate showers are likely throughout Guyana during the morning hours. Coastal areas and Region 9 can expect skies to become generally fair as the day progress. All other locations may experience mostly cloudy skies with isolated thundershowers during the afternoon hours.

By: Namela Baynes-Henry