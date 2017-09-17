Tools donated to revitalise farming in Region Nine communities 

Sep 16, 2017 Government, Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, News
DPI, Guyana, Sunday, September 16, 2017
Small-scale farmers from Shulinab and Nappi Region Nine, received equipment including hoes, forks, axes, spades, and barbwire, from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs.
The tools were handed to Toshaos Nicolas Fredericks and Walter Henrico by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock during a recent ministerial outreach in the North and South Rupununi.
Minister Allicock, who was accompanied by Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton and top region nine officials, explained that the equipment will serve to encourage a return to farming in those areas.
The majority of residents in these two communities depend on small-scale farming for their livelihood; however, due to the recent floods many lost their crops and most of the farming areas were destroyed.
“We know that some of you lost your crops as a result of the recent floods. So, this is a form of encouragement for you to get back into farming and I hope this will bring so relief.”
Minister Allicock urged the residents to care the tools and make the best use of them.
Toshao Nicholas thanked the ministry for the initiative and promised to ensure that the residents make full use of it.
By: Synieka Thorne
Sep 16, 2017DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, September 16, 2017 Mashramani 2018 was on Saturday launched in Linden, Region Ten under the theme “Let’s Cooperate and Celebrate Republic 48” at the Georgetown Bus Park. The launch saw hundreds of persons embracing the Guyanese culture in form of dancing, drumming,...
Sep 16, 2017
Sep 16, 2017
Sep 15, 2017
Sep 15, 2017
Sep 15, 2017
Sep 15, 2017
Sep 15, 2017