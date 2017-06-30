Top NGSA students are all happy about their achievements

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 30, 2017

This year’s top student at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), Saskia Twahir attended School of the Nations and attained 524 marks. This was announced today by Acting Minister of Education Nicolette Henry, during a press conference at the Ministry of Education on Brickdam.

The Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) was there and spoke with Saskia Twahir along with the other top students. The twelve (12) year old has landed a spot at Guyana’s top school, Queen’s College. Twahir, who was overjoyed, said

that she never expected to do so well at the examinations. The young lady who is also a Muslim thanked Allah (God) and everyone who inspired her to stay focused.

Twahir stated, “Everyone was saying that I will do well and so I guess I got that encouragement from everybody.” According to Twahir, she has not decided on what she wants to become just yet but pointed out that she is certain, that she wants to attend an Ivy-league University.

Eleven year old (11) year old Raj Seeram will also be attending Queen’s College. Seeram who attended the Swami Purnananda Primary school attained 522 marks. The young man who wants to become a scientist said that he is thrilled

at what he has achieved. However, he pointed out that, “It was all a result of hard work.” “After I am finished with my homework, at lessons I usually study and I do a lot of late night studying” Seeram explained.

Seeram noted that aside from al the late nights of studying, he pointed out that, “My parents, my teachers and most importantly, God” was in his corner helping prepare for the hurdle that he successfully overcame.”

Seeram’s mother Devi Seeram said that she was overwhelmed by her son’s achievement. According to Seeram’s mother, “I am so proud of my son because I knew that he would have done well but this is exceptional… he loves to read and he worked really hard so he deserved it.”

Sharing the third position with Raj Seeram was Jerod Roberts of Marian Academy who will also attend the Queen’s College. The overjoyed young man said that if it was not for his dedicated teachers and his mother he would not have achieved his dream.

Roberts shared how he achieved his dreams. “I just studied

with my mom. We went through ways that we could reason questions and think outside of the box, not only what we learnt and exactly putting what the notes has,” he explained. Roberts aim to become a pilot.

Yonette Fredericks, one of the teachers responsible for the success of Jerod Roberts said that, “The journey was not easy but it was fun dealing with the kids, helping them along the way, doing researches and in the end it paid off.” However Fredericks pointed out that it was not all work adding that there were a lot of extra curricula activities that the students were involved in.

Aspiring to become an engineer is eleven year old Tristan Persaud of the Academy of Excellence. Persaud attained 522 marks and is set to also attend the Queen’s College. The young man said that he was “very happy” with his achievement. He explained that “I read a lot. I did frequent revision and I had to relax to calm my brains down” in order to achieve the school that he wanted.

The top ten, students, a total of 15 due to there being several ties all received a copy of the “Guyana at 50” book from the Minister of Education Nicolette Henry as a token of appreciation for their hard work.

A total of 13,329 students wrote the NGSA from all ten administrative regions. Parents and students can access the results of by logging onto the Ministry of Education’s website at http://exams.moeguyana.org/. The candidate’s timetable will provide access to the students’ performance.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite