Tourism assets to be mapped in 2017

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 10, 2017

A stock taking exercise of potential sources of tourism within the ten administrative regions of Guyana will be done in 2017. It will identify elements of nature, culture, heritage, community, and other assets that could serve as the basis for the development of tourism in the Regions.

In his presentation of the 2017 National Budget, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan had noted that the draft National Tourism Policy which is currently being worked on, includes focus on developing market-ready tourism products, enhancing the quality of service, generating increased employment in the sector, and improving tourism’s contribution to economic growth.

The initiatives are aligned with the sustainable development goals (SDG’s) on tourism and with the international theme for 2017 which has been designated by the United Nations as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism development

SDG Goals eight, twelve and fourteen all speak to sustainable tourism.

Towards these goals, Director of Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Indranauth Haralsingh said that the GTA in collaboration with the government and other stakeholders will work with communities to develop community based tourism. He said this is important to livelihoods, community development and for enterprise development.

Noting that the Rupununi is Guyana’s strongest region for tourism Haralsingh said that the GTA will work to develop other communities as tourist’s destinations. “We are looking at Region One, Waropoka, Moruca, Essequibo Coast, Essequibo River, Berbice, the circuit between Mahahica, Mahaicony, St.Cutberts Mission, Linden, Region Eight and we are looking to help our tourism stakeholders to diversify the tourism products,” the GTA Director told the Government Information Agency (GINA).

Guyana will host the prestigious 24th Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High Level Authorities of Tourism in 2017. This forum serves as a platform for the promotion of sustainable development of tourism through the sharing of experiences, technical cooperation, and bilateral engagement.

By: Gabreila Patram