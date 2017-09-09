Latest update September 8th, 2017 8:41 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Traffic ranks “not permitted to take away persons documents” -Traffic Chief -to benefit from public relations training.

Sep 08, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Security, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 8, 2017

Twenty-two police officers fresh out of Police College, will spend an additional two weeks in training before becoming full-fledged traffic officers.

Traffic Chief Deon Moore said that the exercise was to bolster discipline and tolerance by traffic ranks as they carry out their duties in public.  “We took a decision even though they would have graduated from the college, there is still need for them to have specialised training,” Moore explained.

Traffic Chief Deon Moore (second left) with new traffic ranks.

The Traffic Chief reiterated that “traffic ranks are not permitted to take away persons documents as a means of using that to get them to go to the station”.

“We have recognised that there is a need for training especially in the Traffic Department to boost the level of discipline, the level of tolerance displayed by traffic ranks,” Moore said.

Along with the 22 officers an additional four ranks from within the force will be attending the course, bringing the total to 26 traffic officers. The training will seek to improve the ranks public communication skills, improve their directional signals while executing their duties and how to identify and address offences.

“Our aim is to ensure that we have a better approach a better quality of service that we offer to members of the public in the filtering of traffic,” the Traffic Chief said.

The programme will be conducted by officers of Traffic Headquarters and external facilitators such as retired Traffic Chief and Senior Superintendent Cedrick Boston.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Recent Articles

Traffic ranks “not permitted to take away persons documents” -Traffic Chief -to benefit from public relations training.

Traffic ranks “not permitted to take away persons documents”...

Sep 08, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 8, 2017 Twenty-two police officers fresh out of Police College, will spend an additional two weeks in training before becoming full-fledged traffic officers. Traffic Chief Deon Moore said that the exercise was to bolster discipline and tolerance by traffic ranks as...
Read More
Team Innosys wins MoPT CODESPRINT 2017

Team Innosys wins MoPT CODESPRINT 2017

Sep 08, 2017

Demerara-Mahaica launches Regional, Agricultural and Commercial Exhibition

Demerara-Mahaica launches Regional, Agricultural...

Sep 08, 2017

‘Closing literacy skills gaps, reducing inequalities’ goals as International Literacy Day observed

‘Closing literacy skills gaps, reducing...

Sep 08, 2017

Guyanese in Caribbean islands share Irma experience

Guyanese in Caribbean islands share Irma...

Sep 08, 2017

Uncle Jerry more than just the snow cone man

Uncle Jerry more than just the snow cone man

Sep 08, 2017

Guyana presented with CODEX procedural manual and strategic plan

Guyana presented with CODEX procedural manual and...

Sep 08, 2017

Govt exploring use of drones to monitor Guyana’s airspace

Govt exploring use of drones to monitor...

Sep 08, 2017

RDC #4 launches RACE – In keeping with President’s vision of regional empowerment

RDC #4 launches RACE – In keeping with...

Sep 08, 2017

La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre is up to standard- Minister Cummings

La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre is up to...

Sep 08, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 384 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 954,627 hits