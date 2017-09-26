Latest update September 25th, 2017 8:18 PM

DPI, Guyana

Trafficking in Persons Awareness in Upper Mazaruni, Region 7

MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SECURITY, September 25, 2017.

An eight (8) member Team from the Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons featuring representation from the Ministry of Public Security, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and Ministry of Social Protection visited Mining Camps, Indigenous Settlements and Landings in Upper Mazaruni, Region 7 from September 15-19, 2017 for trafficking in persons’ awareness.

Members of Task Force Team en-route to Karoweing Backdam, Upper Mazaruni, Region 7 to administer TIP sensitization.

The Team was based in Imbaimadai and held interactive sessions with villagers and miners at Imbaimadai Landing, Jawalla, Kamarang, Kako, Karoweing Backdam and Mining Camps near Chai Chai Falls and below Abau Creek. The Team also visited Fort Knox and ‘Dragas’ along the Mazaruni River to distribute brochures and other anti-trafficking in persons’ paraphernalia such as posters, hats, bags and wristbands.

The sessions and information shared were generally well received and participants were encouraged to make use of the confidential, 24/7 TIP hotline numbers – 227-4083/623-5030 – or to make contact with local Police, Mines Officers, Toshaos, Village Councillors or the Community Development Officer wherever relevant or wherever it was not possible to reach the hotline.

The Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons remains committed to fighting human trafficking through its public education programme implemented via collaboration among its member Agencies and other stakeholders.

TIP Awareness at Imbaimadai.

TIP Awareness at Fort Knox.

 

 

Section of the Miners who participated in a TIP Awareness Session at a Mining Camp at Karowieng Backdam.

Members of Task Force Team with a Section of the Miners from Jawalla who participated in a TIP Awareness Session at a Mining Camp below Abau Creek.

 

