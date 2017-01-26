Transport and Harbours Department Berbice Water Taxis saw increased revenues in 2016

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 26, 2017

The General Manager for the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD), Marcelene Merchant said the introduction of the Berbice Water Taxis during 2016 has bolstered the Department leading to an increase in revenue.

Speaking at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s year in review, Merchant commended this move by the government and said it has led to a significant increase in the traffic section in 2016 in comparison to 2015.

According to the General Manager, in 2016 the Traffic Section of T&HD transported a total of 716,389 passengers, 72,000 vehicles and 135,076 tons of Cargo on the various services. When compared to 2015 this shows a 55 per cent increase where the Department transported 464,169 passengers, 63,509 vehicles and 160,616 tons of cargo.

“This resulted in a total sum of $758M in generated revenue in the traffic section for the year 2016 as compared to $711M in year 2015 from the services provided,” Merchant pointed out.

The General Manager noted that the Traffic Section is the main revenue earner for the Department and works in collaboration with the other sections to provide ferry services in the Parika/Supenaam, Parika/Leguan, Parika/Wakenaam, Parika/Bartica, Berbice and Georgetown/North West areas.

Merchant added that the vehicular traffic has also seen a 14 per cent increase but the cargo department earnings decreased by 16 per cent.

“The decrease in the volume of cargo is as a result of the M.V. Kimbia being out of operation for the entire 2016 and the roll on roll off facility being unable to transport trucks with cargo for approximately two months due to the incident on July 26, 2016 where the M.V. Sabanto had collided heavily unto the Ro Ro facility whilst trying to moor,” Merchant explained.

This set back has led to a deficit for the Department but there has been an overall 6.6 per cent increase in revenue, Merchant noted. However, the deficit of $609,852,000 was funded from subsidies from the Ministry of Finance-$440M for the Maritime Administration (MARAD) of $38M and Pension re-imbursement of $130M.

The Ministry of Public of Infrastructure holds responsibility for the Transport and Harbours Department which is responsible for manning the government’s fleet of vessels operating in the riverine and coastal areas ferrying passengers, vehicles and cargo.

T&HD currently manages a fleet of 11 vessels, and operates 13 stellings and two wharves; six of those vessels and 11 stellings are currently in operation.

By: Ranetta La Fleur