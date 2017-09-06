Tree planting exercises observed for Education Month

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, September 06, 2017

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday participated in countrywide tree exercises for schools in observance of Education Month 2017.

Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry joined the students and teachers of the Roxanne Burnham Nursery School in the South Georgetown area to officially roll out the programme.

As the minister transferred pear and guava seedlings into the soil, in the school’s compound, students and teachers gathered around to sing a special ‘tree planting’ song. The nursery students also assisted the minister in transferring and watering the seedlings soon after.

Minister Henry remarked that the tree planting programme is also in keeping with the Government’s broad vision of a Green Guyana.

“We thought from a very early age we should introduce our children, (particularly those children in school) to the benefits of the whole greening; the reason why we should have plants, how they balance the environment, how important it is and to assist with all the global warming effects we are feeling at this point in time,” the minister explained.

According to Minister Henry, students should be educated from an early age on the importance of trees to the environment and development. “The students more or less will have to be taught at an early age to protect, to conserve and to promote the whole greening and sustainable development which the government is pushing at this time,” She said.

Department of Public Information (DPI) also spoke with the Headmistress of the Roxanne Burnham Nursery School (ag.), Olivia DeJonge who expressed delight in the activity being launched at her school.

“We are happy and grateful that our school was selected for the Minister to come and to be a part of our tree planting exercise. This activity is being done throughout Guyana, and the children have a firsthand experience in tree planting. Of course it’s not from a seed, it’s a transfer,” the head teacher said.

Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson and other ministry officials also participated in similar exercises at the South Ruimveldt Park Primary and the Tucville Secondary schools in Georgetown.

Tree planting exercises were conducted on Tuesday by other schools across the regions as part of the activities outlined for the observance of Education Month 2017.

By: Crystal Stoll