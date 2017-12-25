Two Boys and Girl delivered at NA Hospital on Christmas day

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 25, 2017

Two boys and one girl were ushered safely into the world through the skillful hands of midwives at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital on Christmas Day 2017.

The first delivery, a boy, weighing two kilogrammes (kg), was born to Tricia Hazel at 03:43 hours on December 25. The young mother disclosed that she did not expect to have a Christmas baby but was overjoyed that her precious bundle has arrived.

The success of the first delivery continued when at 05:04 hours, Drupattie Looknauth delivered another boy weighing 3kg. Within an hour after Drupattie’s delivery, Hemwattie Samaroo delivered a beautiful baby girl weighing 2 kg.

Director of Regional Health Services, Jevaughn Andrew Stephen, along with a team, paid the Maternity Ward an early morning Christmas visit. The Director presented tokens to the three mothers on behalf of the Regional Health Services of Region Six.

Stephen noted that it was indeed a special time for the young mothers. He also encouraged them to maintain their health and introduce their newborns to breast milk.

Several other Christmas babies are expected to be delivered during the course of the day at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

By: Tanuja Raikha

