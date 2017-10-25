Latest update October 25th, 2017 4:46 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

UG constructs Student Society Complex Building.

Oct 25, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, October 25, 2017

The University of Guyana (UG) today, held a ceremonial turning of the sod for the proposed Student Society Complex Building at the Turkeyen Campus, Georgetown.

The facility aims to improve the campus life of UG’s student body population.

Members of the University of Guyana, Past and Present Presidents of the UGSS, and contractors of the project attending the sod turning ceremony of the Student Society Complex Building, Turkeyen Campus.

Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ivelaw Griffith explained that it was through the past student leadership’s persistence, the $60.6 M, 7650 square feet, two-storey building became possible. He is optimistic that the student body will make full use of the facility upon completion.

“I am hoping that two things happen, that the students, who are going to be beneficiaries of the hard work and investment, use this facility appropriately. My second request is the incoming president and leadership find ways to reestablish the vibrancy of student life,” said Dr. Griffith.

University of Guyana Student Society’s (UGSS) incoming President, Norwell Hinds also commended the past student leadership’s efforts and the administrative body for the initiative.

“This student complex stands historically and symbolically at a particular juncture of transformation and transition for the university and the student society. We are particularly pleased to build upon the legacy of past presidents of the UGSS and to congratulate the administration for its efforts in this particular transformation”, Hinds said.

Outgoing President, Ron Glasgow highlighted that in previous years, the student population was deprived of certain benefits, since the campus lacked a student complex. However, he also applauded the administrative committee’s support for the project.

The sod-turning ceremony saw the attendance of past UGSS presidents, who shared their views on the construction of the complex.

Past President, Sherod Duncan stated, “It’s a real privilege to see this project unfold…a lot of energy has been expended in the past pushing for student improved facilities and it’s a real privilege to see it come to fruition and we congratulate students and the university’s administration.

The building is currently being constructed by M & P Investments, on the southern section of the Turkeyen Campus. It is expected to be completed in February 2018.

 

By: Crystal Stoll 

Contractors constructing the foundation for the Student Society Complex Building, Turkeyen Campus.

A proposed structure of how to the Student Society Complex should look like upon completion.

 

Recent Articles

President calls for innovation in agro–processing

President calls for innovation in agro–processing

Oct 25, 2017

DPI, Georgetown, Guyana, Wednesday, October 25, 2017 President David Granger has called for stakeholders in the country’s agricultural sector to become innovative and engage in technology driven agro-processing. The president, at the time addressing World Food Day observances in the Mining Town...
Read More
UG constructs Student Society Complex Building.

UG constructs Student Society Complex Building.

Oct 25, 2017

Works progressing on East Coast road widening project

Works progressing on East Coast road widening...

Oct 25, 2017

Minister Norton notes developmental progress in Region 9 Indigenous communities

Minister Norton notes developmental progress in...

Oct 25, 2017

Greetings by Hon. Volda Lawrence, M.P., Minister of Public Health on Observance of the 175th Anniversary of the St. Bartholomew Anglican Church, October 24, 2017

Greetings by Hon. Volda Lawrence, M.P., Minister...

Oct 25, 2017

Guyana is now the 53rd Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Candidate Country; Minister Trotman says achievement is the fruit of shared governance

Guyana is now the 53rd Extractive Industries...

Oct 25, 2017

SDG arch erected as Guyana observes United Nations Day

SDG arch erected as Guyana observes United...

Oct 24, 2017

PM says constitutional reform a must – regarding controversy of GECOM Chairman

PM says constitutional reform a must –...

Oct 24, 2017

Illegal structures in Sophia/Cummings Lodge to be dismantled

Illegal structures in Sophia/Cummings Lodge to be...

Oct 24, 2017

DHB sees increase in revenues with toll increase – collection system to upgrade

DHB sees increase in revenues with toll increase...

Oct 24, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,090,229 hits