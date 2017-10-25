UG constructs Student Society Complex Building.

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, October 25, 2017

The University of Guyana (UG) today, held a ceremonial turning of the sod for the proposed Student Society Complex Building at the Turkeyen Campus, Georgetown.

The facility aims to improve the campus life of UG’s student body population.

Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ivelaw Griffith explained that it was through the past student leadership’s persistence, the $60.6 M, 7650 square feet, two-storey building became possible. He is optimistic that the student body will make full use of the facility upon completion.

“I am hoping that two things happen, that the students, who are going to be beneficiaries of the hard work and investment, use this facility appropriately. My second request is the incoming president and leadership find ways to reestablish the vibrancy of student life,” said Dr. Griffith.

University of Guyana Student Society’s (UGSS) incoming President, Norwell Hinds also commended the past student leadership’s efforts and the administrative body for the initiative.

“This student complex stands historically and symbolically at a particular juncture of transformation and transition for the university and the student society. We are particularly pleased to build upon the legacy of past presidents of the UGSS and to congratulate the administration for its efforts in this particular transformation”, Hinds said.

Outgoing President, Ron Glasgow highlighted that in previous years, the student population was deprived of certain benefits, since the campus lacked a student complex. However, he also applauded the administrative committee’s support for the project.

The sod-turning ceremony saw the attendance of past UGSS presidents, who shared their views on the construction of the complex.

Past President, Sherod Duncan stated, “It’s a real privilege to see this project unfold…a lot of energy has been expended in the past pushing for student improved facilities and it’s a real privilege to see it come to fruition and we congratulate students and the university’s administration.

The building is currently being constructed by M & P Investments, on the southern section of the Turkeyen Campus. It is expected to be completed in February 2018.

By: Crystal Stoll