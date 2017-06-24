Latest update June 24th, 2017 8:49 PM

UG partners with Mexico for School of Entrepreneurship & Business Innovation

Jun 24, 2017

DPI/GINA, Saturday, June 24, 2017

The University of Guyana(UG) is partnering with Mexico to deliver its School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation programme.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana Professor Dr Ivelaw Griffith shares a moment with Mexican Ambassador Ivan Robero Sierra Medel

Vice Chancellor of UG, Professor Dr. Ivelaw Griffith at a recent press conference said that Mexico, through the local embassy, has committed to providing an instructor in the Spanish language for the new programme.

“We’re asking every student that graduates from that School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation has one language other than English. Spanish will be one of those languages; Mandarin will be one of those languages and Portuguese,” Professor Griffith explained.

“Mexico through its embassy and the UG have been developing over the last year several different strands of partnership,” the Vice Chancellor said. In May, the Mexican Embassy sponsored a presenter to participate in the Turkeyen and Taine Talks on the oil and gas sector.

The UG has been restructuring its curriculum to meet the practical capacities of the local business community.

UG has been developing partnerships and “friendships” with local and international partners as part of its renaissance movement. The Vice Chancellor noted the renaissance project seeks to take different non-traditional paths and build friendships and partnerships in a variety of ways to improve the functioning of the University.

By: Tiffny Rhodius

