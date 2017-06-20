UG student art exhibition ‘Aspects of Perception’ held after 6-year hiatus

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Art lovers are in for a treat as 11 University of Guyana students stage an exhibition under the theme, “Aspects of Perception: The Renaissance”. This exhibition comprises more than 130 art pieces, and is the first in more than six years, to be held at the Umana Yana Kingston.

Lecturer and Exhibition Curator Philbert Gajadhar explained that the six-day event is part of the rebirth of the University’s Division of Creative Arts- Faculty of Education & Humanities in keeping with Vice Chancellor Professor Ivelaw Griffith’s vision.

He noted that the University’s Division of Creative Arts first held a student exhibition under the theme “Aspect of Perception” in 1991 however went on hiatus after, it was last held in 2011.

“The importance about the theme is the fact that within the university there is cultural diversity. The division of creative arts will now bring that diversity on display for the nation and that is why we are bringing out the exhibition. I feel that the renaissance exhibition at this time stimulate and motivate people to think of these things,” Gajadhar explained.

Final year student Aelisha Garnett-Williams explained that most of her artwork deals d with women and how they connect with nature, especially through floral work which represents the beauty and delicacy of a woman. She is happy for the opportunity to display her work and hopes that more persons visit the exhibition since most of the paintings are unique and not copied.

First year student Alvina Naughton, explained that she interpreted the theme of the exhibition as using lighter and freer colours. These she said, elevated her work to another level, “Well we know that renaissance means revival or rebirth however the colours that I usually work with are very dark as in black, navy blue and cool colours however when I thought about this exhibition, I felt that I needed to work with much lighter and freer colours.”

She viewed art as being therapeutic for her and hopes that she will be able to express that talent through artwork, especially to help persons in the future.

According to second year student Sandra Bell- Larocque her artwork, called KARST, speaks for itself which is the pathway of water through the limestone nature and its form below the soil. She noted that as an artist, she needed to be involved in every aspect of science, hence used geography that portrays the limestone effects and flowing water of her piece.

The “Aspects of Perception: The Renaissance” Art Exhibition hosted by Faculty of Education & Humanities at the Umana Yana, Kingston, Georgetown ends on June 24.

By: Neola Damon