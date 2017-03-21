UG students, lecturers make inputs on Draft Solid Waste Management Strategy

Georgetown, GINA, March 20, 2017

The Ministry of Communities today, took its consultations on the Draft National Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2017-2030 to students and lecturers of the University of Guyana (UG).

This is part of the Ministry’s on-going effort to engage a wide cross-section of the Guyana populace for the production of the final policy on Solid Waste Management.

Environmental Consultant, Samuel Wright explained that the vision for the strategy is for communities to be informed on the importance of waste management, to be financially self- sustaining, and to manage waste disposal properly which will result in a cleaner environment, better public health and contribute to economic prosperity.

Wright noted that the team involved in the consultations has to spend time presenting ideas, discussing them and then introducing the strategy mainly because persons do not understand the importance of waste management.

This strategy aims to provide a course for the better management of the nation’s waste. It sets out six key goals and 44 strategic actions, which identifies the government expectations of waste management at the end of the planned period.

These goals include less litter and illegal dumping, less waste generated, better resource management, efficient and cost-effective waste collection, better waste infrastructure and strengthened human and institutional capacity.

In order for the policy to be finalised nationwide consultations were necessary, so that

Citizens’ comments and concerns could be incorporated in the final policy, Head of Sanitation Management Unit at the Ministry, Gordon Gilkes stated.

The ministry, through the Georgetown Solid Waste Management, with assistance from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) developed the draft strategy. Public consultations were launched on August 26, 2016, and a number of meetings have been completed in all 10 regions.

By: Zanneel Williams