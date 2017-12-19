UK High Commissioner and Quantum Leap Security bring Christmas cheer to the Joshua House’s children

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, December 19, 2017

The children of the Joshua’s House were left with smiling faces today, courtesy of the British High Commission and Quantum Leap Security. A partnership between the two organisations saw the children receiving gifts, books and monetary funds, amounting to approximately US$1,500.

The money, toys and books were raised with the generous support of donors, spectators and players from the two recent and closely contested charity cricket matches that took place between the Diplomatic Community (representatives from the British High Commission, US Embassy, High Commission of India and United Nations Development Fund) and Quantum Leap Security.

Some of the donors that made the charity initiative a success were, Pizza Hut Guyana, Marriott Hotel, Palm Court, Roy Beepat from Gift Land Mall, Ameena Gafoor, Ricki and Bibi Ramsaroop, and Lewis and Neeve Kartick

In brief remarks, British High Commissioner Gregg Quinn said the festive holidays presented a perfect opportunity to bring gifts to the home’s children.

“Christmas is a time where we all should be giving to those who are less fortunate than ourselves and you know the kids for whatever reason they are here in the home … They are having a difficult time. They do not necessary have everything like the rest of us have, so it is an opportunity for us to give back to the people and kids and bring hope and happiness”, High Commissioner Quinn added.

The UK official expressed his willingness to continue supporting the home in every way, adding that the relationship between the home and the High Commissioner has been a long-standing one especially with the support of Prince Harry.

It is in the pipeline for the Charity Twenty-20(T-20) cricket tournament to be hosted the same time next year with the inclusion of a female team. The tournament, which is expected to be bigger and better will become an annual event.

By: Neola Damon